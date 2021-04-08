DRAIN — A baseball coach at North Douglas School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Wednesday.
North Douglas Superintendent Jody Cyr made it clear that possible exposure was limited to the baseball team and that any other athletes or students had not been affected.
The baseball team started practice on Monday. The first baseball game for North Douglas is scheduled to take place Tuesday at home against Umpqua Valley Christian.
Because of the impact of the pandemic on the schedule, some of the sports have overlapping schedules. Football will have its final game Saturday, after which more athletes are expected to join the baseball team.
There were three coaches on staff, according to information from the Oregon School Activities Association.
At the time of the announcement, three baseball players had been asked to quarantine and the school district was working closely with the local and state health authorities.
