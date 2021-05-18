The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday released updated guidance pertaining to the wearing of face coverings for partially or fully vaccinated Oregonians.
The updated guidelines come five days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated Americans would not be required to wear face coverings or practice social distancing in “most” public spaces.
The biggest variant in the state’s new guidelines was that businesses could still require face coverings for entry, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Businesses that choose to allow maskless entry upon confirmation of a person’s vaccination status would need to develop their own individual plans to confirm a maskless customer’s status.
As children as young as 12 have become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the new guidance states that any fully vaccinated students must still comply with the Ready School, Safe Learners face covering guidance.
Meanwhile, Aviva Health opened its doors to a dedicated free COVID-19 vaccination facility in northeast Roseburg on Tuesday.
The vaccination clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St, Suite 101, just across the street from Aviva’s Roseburg clinic location near Costco. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aviva Health, in collaboration with the Douglas Education Service District, will be hosting a vaccination event at its new facility Saturday from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The event is available to all county residents age 12 and older, with an emphasis on those ages 12-14, who just recently became eligible to receive the vaccine as the Pfizer vaccine was approved for that age group on May 13.
Children ages 12-14 will require written parental or guardian consent to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. To schedule an appointment, call Aviva Health at 541-672-9596.
Meanwhile the change in mask guidance comes as the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 16 new positive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, with 18 county residents — nine locally and nine out of the area — receiving hospital treatment for the illness.
The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring a total 123 positive cases in isolation, with an additional 242 potential contacts who are in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team still has three pop-up vaccination clinics planned for the week:
- Wednesday, Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, 8 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Milo Rural Fire Protection District, 21484 Tiller Trail Highway, 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, U.S. Forest Service — Diamond Lake District, 2020 Toketee-Rigdon Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The rural clinics are free to anyone 18 or older and preregistration is not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.