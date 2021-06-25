Five more days.
June 30 is the latest date that Oregon will lift its statewide mask mandate, though masks may still be required in some special settings like airports, public transit, and health care organizations, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday.
June 30 will also bring an end to capacity limits on businesses and social distancing requirements.
If Oregon hits the 70% vaccination mark before that, the restrictions will be lifted earlier.
"It means effectively, Oregon is 100% open for business," Brown said during a press conference Friday.
More than 2.3 million Oregonians have been vaccinated, the governor said.
According to the governor's website, as of Friday afternoon just 35,290 more Oregonians needed to be vaccinated to reach 70%
The end of the mandates is a big change for Douglas County, which even after closures lifted in some parts of the state has ranged between high and extreme risk most of the time since December. That's forced closures or capacity restrictions at many businesses, including restaurants, bars and gyms.
Currently, Douglas is one of six counties in the state at the high risk level, while most counties are rated lower risk.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said Friday it's nice for businesses to have a date certain when restrictions will end.
"We've all been waiting for this date and think it's good news for people to be able to live their lives and get moving forward with some level of normalcy," Freeman said.
However, he noted some earlier predictions were that the state would reach 70% vaccination by June 21 or 22, but that didn't happen.
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said the restrictions now being lifted were the state's best way to protect residents at the time.
"Before vaccines arrived and during the early days of the vaccine rollout these protections were the only tools we had to slow the spread of the disease, and they worked. If Oregon had suffered the same death rate as the nation, 4,000 or more Oregonians than we've already lost would have died," he said.
With a vaccination rate of nearly 70% statewide, Allen said it's time to shift responsibility for managing COVID-19 to the local level.
"Going forward, it will be up to the county commissioners who act as local health boards and local public health officials to intervene to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities," Allen said.
Those local officials can determine whether interventions like mask requirements are needed, he said.
Freeman said Douglas County will continue the same strategy it's had throughout the pandemic.
"We're going to continue to give the best information from our local sources and ask people to do what they think is best for themselves," he said.
Allen said many unvaccinated Oregonians remain at risk, especially as more contagious variants have begun spreading in the state.
Most counties have not reached the 70% target, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. The counties that have reached it are Multnomah, at 71%, Washington at 72%, Benton at 71% and Hood River at 72%. Lincoln and Deschutes Counties, both with 69%, are close.
Freeman said about 54% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated. That figure includes residents vaccinated at federal sites like the Roseburg VA Medical Center, which aren't included in the state's figure for the county.
The county is gaining about a half a percentage a week, he said, and will continue to make vaccinations available.
Allen said the health authority will continue to work toward an 80% statewide vaccination rate, with the goal of truly bringing the pandemic to a close.
He said the increased vaccinations have led to a reduction of cases and hospitalizations. However, he said he expects those rates to vary based on the vaccination rates in different communities.
(8) comments
I wonder if the governor decided to give rogue commissioners enough rope to hang themselves with.
As for me, I think I'll keep wearing my mask. I see no down side.
And I will continue to avoid restaurants, bars, and other indoor events.
Why does County Commissioner Tim Freeman claim 54% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated when the CDC, which includes vaccinations at VA sites, says only 44.1% of Douglas County Oregon residents have received their first vaccine shot as of June 25?
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
See there fellas? End of the month. Whew, you almost really blew it there beating your chests with such authority there when you had none. I'm going to suggest you restore law and order to your Republican Law and Order Party and follow the law forward. You can put yourselves in order by following this link to inform yourselves about what may come. It really won't look good if people begin to die in July: https://www.yahoo.com/news/6-warning-signs-that-the-delta-variant-is-coming-for-unvaccinated-americans-090025468.html
"'Going forward, it will be up to the county commissioners who act as local health boards and local public health officials to intervene to slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,' Allen said."
I feel so very safe.
Danged good thing the Douglas County Commissioners manage to get their little Fort Sumter bombardment in a few days before Governor Brown's decision; it's kinda like their timing of requesting the end of the added unemployment benefits, 79 days before they were going to end, anyway.
There's a phrase for that, what is it, oh yeah, moot grandstanding.
[thumbup]
"We're going to continue to give the best information from our local sources and ask people to do what they think is best for themselves," he said.
This is what is so appallingly stupid. The vast majority of people don't know what is best for them.
Just to qualify that statement, when it comes to dealing with deadly pandemics that occur once every hundred years, the vast majority of people don't know what is best for them. There is no obvious reason how they could. That is why we have medical experts rather than county commissioners to tell us what is best for us under those circumstances.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.