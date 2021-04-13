The Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday morning that the state’s vaccine providers should immediately stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The request followed an announcement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday morning.
Six cases are being reviewed in which women ages 18 to 48 developed a rare and severe type of blood clot after receiving the vaccine.
The symptoms occurred six to 13 days after the women were vaccinated.
As of Monday, 81,255 Johnson & Johnson vaccines had been administered in Oregon, and 203,200 doses of the vaccine had been delivered to sites across the state.
Nationwide, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, the CDC and FDA said in a joint statement Tuesday.
“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the statement said. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”
It said people who received the vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new cases Monday and eight new cases Sunday.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Monday that a person who had been at Hucrest Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. All those who need to quarantine have been contacted.
Nine county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, six locally and three out of the area.
Aviva Health hopes to vaccinate as many as 300 people who live in the Myrtle Creek area at a Wednesday clinic there.
The clinic will be at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, providing an opportunity for Myrtle Creek area residents ages 18 years and older to get the COVID vaccine. The event will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Both appointments and walk-ins will be taken. Participants do not have to be current Aviva Health patients, but they do need to be 18 or older. Myrtle Creek area residents can call 541-672-9596 to schedule an appointment for the vaccine. Walk-ins will have to arrive no later than 3 p.m.
The newly formed Douglas County Tiger Team will be holding pop up clinics in the following rural areas this week:
Toketee and surrounding area: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, they’ll be at PacifiCorp, 7200 Toketee School Road, Idleyld Park.
Camas Valley area: From 8 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the Camas Valley Fire Department, 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley.
Tenmile area: From 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Tenmile Fire Department, 158 Reston Road, Roseburg.
Melqua-Melrose area: Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday at the Coles Valley Vineyards, 10003 Melqua Road, Umpqua.
More information about Tiger Teams and their pop up clinics is available at the COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 499 new cases and no new deaths Sunday. It reported 294 new cases and one new death Monday.
