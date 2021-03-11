Oregon Health Authority included 11 outbreaks in the COVID-19 Weekly Report, which came out Wednesday.
South Umpqua High School and Camas Valley School each had outbreaks on March 5.
At South Umpqua a student tested positive, which made it the ninth total coronavirus case at the school since the start of the school year.
Camas Valley has seen one student and three staff members or volunteers with COVID-19.
Sutherlin Middle School had a student test positive on March 3, which is the seventh case at the school.
On March 2, a student at Jo Lane Middle School in Roseburg tested positive to count as the seventh case at the school.
At Brockway Elementary School in Winston, two students tested positive for the virus since last week’s report, with the last case reported on Feb. 28. It is the sixth case at the school since the start of the school year.
Roseburg High School had one student and one staff or volunteer test positive since last week’s report. There have been six cases included in this week’s report, with the last reported case on Feb. 28.
Additional cases have been reported this week by the school district, including several at Roseburg High School.
On Wednesday, Roseburg Public Schools announced a person at Fir Grove Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
Douglas High School in Winston was added to the weekly state report Wednesday, with its last case on Feb. 28. Since the start of the school year there have been three students who tested positive for the virus.
Winston Middle School had a student test positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 26, this was the sixth case at the school this school year.
Tri City Elementary School had a case on Feb. 26 with three total cases, two students and one staff/volunteer, since the start of the school year.
McGovern Elementary School had a case on Feb. 24 with three total cases, all students, since the start of the school year.
Glendale Junior High School reported a COVID-19 case on Feb. 21 its third case this school year, with one student and two adults testing positive.
The state reports all COVID-19 cases associated with schools that offer in-person instruction. Cases are reported only when people who were positive or presumed positive for COVID-19 spent time in the school building during their exposure or infectious period.
An outbreak is defined as one or more positive cases in a place of K-12 learning with at least 30 students enrolled.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Douglas County's 58th coronavirus death today. It's Douglas County's third death in five days.
