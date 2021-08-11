On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially announced the SARS-CoV-2 virus as a worldwide pandemic.
As the initial spike in positive COVID-19 cases waned, many states — including Oregon — began lifting restrictions pertaining to business occupancy and public gatherings.
Those restrictions appear to be coming back with the spike of cases in Oregon, including Douglas County.
In the past two months, a mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, better known as the delta variant, has been suspected of causing a massive uptick in positive COVID-19 tests, hospitalizations and deaths across the United States and the world.
“This delta variant spread like wildfire,” Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said.
Recovery team spokesperson Tamara Howell confirmed Tuesday that there were 129 new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 10 presumptive positives. Forty-two county residents were hospitalized due to the illness, including 37 locally, four out of the area and one who needed to be transported out of the state.
Of those hospitalized locally, 33 were reportedly unvaccinated, according to Dannenhoffer.
Additionally, the Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 893 patients who are in isolation with positive tests, as well as 441 potential contacts in quarantine. For perspective, there were 452 Douglas County residents in isolation as of Aug. 1.
Dannenhoffer said the current spike in positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Douglas County has basically sent the county back to the starting line. Less than six weeks after transitioning the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team to the recovery team, there are talks to reassemble among the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
“This is a far worse time than we’ve been before,” Dannenhoffer said. “Two weeks ago, the most cases we had were 41, with 21 people in the hospital. We’re clearly seeing far more deaths.”
Douglas County had lost 95 residents to the coronavirus as of Monday.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that new masking mandates could be coming as early as Wednesday.
“Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations — consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals — that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” Brown said in a statement. “When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care, whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations. If our hospitals run out of staffed beds, all Oregonians will be at risk.
“After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions,” Brown added. “This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now.”
Vaccinations are available through Pfizer and Moderna, which are both a two-dose sequence, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson. Those vaccines initially appeared to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and allowed people to return to their normal lives.
“The vaccines were never meant to be a cure-all, but rather a preventative measure,” Howell said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 5,558 new positive and presumptive cases in its reports released Monday and Tuesday, including 23 deaths.
4 Douglas County residents dead over the past two days from Covid, not included in the RECORD BREAKING 48 residents currently hospitalized. And STILL our County Commissioners do NOTHING different to reduce future deaths. Since the Commissioners are an utter failure at protecting lives, hopefully the Governor will step in.
From the commissioners' Covid Recovery report today. I just want to say that if this is recovery then I've lost my ability to understand the English language. C'mon, commissioners, get honest and face reality. We're in dire shape.
As of 12:00 pm today, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, there are ONE HUNDRED FIFTY (150) people with new positive test results ELEVEN (11) new presumptives and TWO (2) deaths to report, bringing the total number of cases of people with positive test results and presumptives in Douglas County to 5,523*. Currently, there are FORTY-EIGHT (48) Douglas County COVID-19 patients that are being hospitalized, forty-three locally and five out-of-the-area, including one that had to be transferred out of the state for specialized care not available here.
https://flashalert.net/id/DouglasCoGovernment
And as I drove by Fred Meyer on Garden Valley a little while ago, there were at least 100 people including children, packed close together, carrying signs protesting the wearing of masks. I would like to say UNBELIEVABLE, but as we all know, in West Appalachia it is unfortunately all too believable!
A Repost - This from Yahoo's newsfeed today- Out of Medford: https://www.yahoo.com/news/southern-oregon-hospitals-see-record-233400472.html
News isn't good about the variants the unvaccinated are causing. " "The Lambda variant is known to be more resistant to neutralizing antibodies compared to other strains, and there's some evidence to suggest that it could be more infectious and resistant to vaccines." sources: https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/everyone-know-lambda-covid-19-204541984.html -- and, https://qz.com/2045478/how-many-covid-19-variants-are-there/?utm_source=YPL
Variants may very well cause the need for booster vaccines: https://www.barrons.com/articles/booster-doses-cdc-covid-19-fda-51628687318?siteid=yhoof2
On the "not really a positive note" is: https://www.yahoo.com/news/study-showing-levels-antibodies-protect-031251994.html
Those stuck in their political conviction vs. death virus seem very willing to pass this virus around just enough to insure massive death - I wonder how they feel their precious "open for business" priority worked when there's no longer any businesses operating due to death. It won't take that long before the big thinkers are wondering, where are we going and why are we in this handbasket?
There's more. Let's all get dementia from Covid: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/will-covid-19-have-long-term-effects-on-the-brain-11628279609?siteid=yhoof2 ons.
Don Winslow has a special message for Republicans: https://twitter.com/donwinslow/status/1424814068158763030
