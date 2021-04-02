The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, with the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reporting 17 new cases.
That now makes 56 new cases since Sunday’s report, with most days so far this week in double digits for new cases.
Seven county residents are hospitalized with the illness, three locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 116 county residents who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 190 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
As of Tuesday county residents in Groups 6 and 7 became eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Douglas County.
Those groups include people 16 and older with underlying conditions, homeless people, people living in multigenerational families, migrant agricultural workers, seafood workers and people in an array of frontline occupations, most of which involve dealing with the public.
As with seniors, local health officials are asking people in Groups 6 and 7 to get their shots where they get their regular health care or their flu vaccine.
Vaccinations are by appointment only. To get yours, call and set up an appointment with your primary health care provider. If they’re not offering vaccines, ask for a referral to another health care provider or set up an appointment with a local pharmacy.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas Public Health Network and Aviva Health are hosting a vaccination clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, appointments were still available.
Online signup sheets for the event are at www.eventbrite.com/e/148676311851. A link is also available at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Registration is also available for the event by calling 541-671-3646 and leaving a voicemail. A volunteer calls back to schedule an appointment.
Oregon Health Authority reported 521 new cases Thursday and two new deaths.
Statewide, at least 941,850 doses of Pfizer, 867,103 doses of Moderna and 43,075 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been given out.
Those counts could be as many as three days behind, because providers have 72 hours to report doses they’ve administered, the Oregon Health Authority said.
Technological problems have also slowed down reporting, and county level statistics about the number of vaccinations given weren’t available from the state Thursday.
A majority of states are now seeing an increase in cases, and deaths are starting to tick up again. Republican governors are leading the way for the virus; death rates in their red states have been higher (RR 1.8 on Aug 5) the death rate in blue states. Republicans are far more mask-resistant, vaccine-resistant, and fact-impervious.
Our county's Republicans are true to type. And that imperils all of us. Providing the virus a favorable habitat increases the risk even for those of us who distance, mask, and immunize.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7587838/
