The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new cases Monday.
Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized with the illness, five locally and eight out of the area.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Monday that there was a positive COVID-19 case at Melrose Elementary School. South Umpqua School District released information Monday that three students tested positive for COVID-19, two siblings and one unrelated student. The students attend South Umpqua High School, Canyonville School and Coffenberry Middle School.
“While it is disheartening to have to quarantine any of our students, this is the first case of COVID-19 among our students since March 5 — more than 8 weeks,” said South Umpqua Superintendent Kate McLaughlin in the press release. “We greatly appreciate the community support and staff efforts to mitigate exposure to the virus and help keep our students in school.”
Umpqua Community College also announced an employee contracted coronavirus. The employee was last on campus during non-standard work hours on April 28 in the student center.
If you have concerns or questions about COVID-19, please call the Douglas Public Health Network hotline at 541-464-6550, 7 days a week between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sincerely,
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 102 people who have COVID-19 and are in isolation, as well as another 298 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 540 new cases and one new death Monday.
To date, 1,860,194 Oregonians have received at least one vaccine dose, or 42.9% of the population. Of those, 2,295,638 Oregonians, or 30%, are fully vaccinated, having received either both shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Douglas County, 33,710 people have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s about 30% of the population.
The county has a lower vaccination rate than any of its surrounding counties.
In Lane County, 47.2% have received a vaccine. It’s 39.9% in Coos County, 40% in Curry, 32.7% in Josephine, 36% in Jackson, and 31.4% in Klamath.
The highest vaccination rate in the state is in Benton County, where 55.2% have received a vaccine. The lowest is in Umatilla, where just under 24% have received a vaccine.
Aviva Health’s COVID-19 vaccine is scheduled to be at the Sutherlin Community Center, 105 Willamette St., twice this week.
The first of these clinics will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The second will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Douglas County Tiger Team has scheduled pop-up vaccine clinics this week in several rural areas.
- 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Rice Hill Fire Station, 475 John Long Road.
- 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Curtin Fire Station, Curtin Park Road.
- 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Scottsburg Rural Fire Station, 33327 Highway 38.
- 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Elkton High School, 739 River Drive.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Timber Valley SKP Park, 800 S. State St., Sutherlin.
To schedule a visit from the Tiger Team to your business, fire department, farm or town, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
Vaccines are also available through most primary health care providers, as well as local pharmacies.
Members of the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians can set up a vaccine appointment by calling 541-672-9405 or logging onto cowcreek-nsn.gov/public-health/.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is offering vaccines to all veterans, as well as their spouses and caregivers.
Appointments can be made by phone at 541-440-1000 or online at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.