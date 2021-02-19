Rose Haven Nursing Center in Roseburg is struggling with a major COVID-19 outbreak. Fifty-two staff members and residents there have contracted the disease and one person has died.
The nursing home’s outbreak appeared in the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report Thursday. The outbreak began Feb. 5.
Another new outbreak was reported at Chantele’s Loving Touch, a memory care home in Sutherlin. That outbreak, which began Feb. 9, has five cases and no deaths.
Keller Lumber in Roseburg has a new outbreak with 14 cases, the most recent Feb. 11.
Swanson Group Manufacturing in Glendale has a new outbreak involving 12 cases, the most recent from Feb. 13.
Roseburg VA Medical Center has seven cases in a new outbreak there, according to the outbreak report. The most recent case reported is from Feb. 9.
Bailey Veterinary Clinic in Roseburg has a newly reported outbreak with five cases, the most recent Jan. 30.
CHI Mercy Medical Center’s outbreak has grown by one case to 70, the most recent on Feb. 8.
SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston added two cases bringing its total to nine, the most recent on Feb. 11.
Aviva Health’s outbreak remained at 11 cases, the most recent Jan. 29.
Huffman & Wright Logging Company in Canyonville remained at eight cases, the most recent Feb. 5.
Advanced Skin Center and Dermatology in Roseburg remained at five cases, the most recent Jan. 29.
Workplace outbreaks listed as active include those where there has been at least one case in the past 28 days.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 29 new cases and no new deaths Thursday.
Fourteen county residents are hospitalized with the illness, nine locally and five out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 273 people with the illness who are in isolation, as well as another 535 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine. That’s a total of 808 people.
Those groups include people impacted by three long-term care center outbreaks and multiple workplace outbreaks. Every one of the 13 public school districts in Douglas County has reported a COVID-19 outbreak.
Epidemiologists at Douglas Public Health Network have to reach out to more potential contacts from school cases than most other types of cases.
They’re seeing more multiple cases at schools than previously, suggesting more community spread of the virus, the response team said.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the cases aren’t necessarily being spread in the classroom. Many have instead been traced to social gatherings among students like play dates, study sessions and sleepovers.
“The spread is also due to the laxity across our county in the use of protective face coverings, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, keeping and maintaining physical distance from others, staying home when you are sick and avoiding large group gatherings,” the team said in a press release.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 466 new cases and six new deaths Thursday.
One of those deaths was a baby boy from Umatilla County, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and died the same day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington.
“Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child,” Oregon Health Authority Health Officer and state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said in a press release.
“The death of an infant is extremely rare. This news represents a tremendous loss to the mother and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” he said.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 1.3% of all cases have been reported among Oregonians 9 years old or younger.
20 new coronavirus cases were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force. This brings Douglas County totals to 2,302 cases and 51 deaths.
Roseburg Veteran Affairs reported 2 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, bringing Roseburg VA totals at 220 cases and 8 deaths. Roseburg VA administered 146 vaccine doses since yesterday, bringing its total at 2,947 doses administered with 390 veterans having received both doses of vaccine according to the VA National website link below.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The Commissioners Response Team reported 348 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 310.0 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open.
Douglas County Public Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer claims in this article to know coronavirus has spread in Douglas County “due to the laxity across our county in the use of protective face coverings, washing hands and using hand sanitizer.”
Yet just two days ago, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who is leading the County’s Coronavirus Task Force, was quoted saying he didn’t know what was causing the recent increase in Douglas County cases, though claiming to know it wasn’t from bars and restaurants.
So which is it? Are the increased coronavirus cases due to “laxity” of residents or is that just your “go to“ excuse to blame the residents when you really don’t know?
