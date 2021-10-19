Roseburg Public Schools announced Monday that nearly all of its staff members had met the requirement of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s mandate that all educators be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18.
That mandate was announced Aug. 19, and saw significant pushback from school districts throughout the state, including a handful of districts within Douglas County.
Roseburg Public Schools reported that as of Monday, 99.8% of the district’s 723 employees had either completed their vaccination sequence or been granted a religious or medical exception, the district said in a press release.
“We worked closely with our staff members to guide them through this process with the goal of maintaining as many employees as possible,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “All of our staff members are valuable to our organization, and we are grateful for their ongoing professionalism and support.”
In protest of the vaccination mandate for educators, a social media movement called for students to walk out of class Monday. While it was unclear how many Douglas County schools participated in this walkout, Glendale instructor Scott Perkins said that all but roughly a dozen students took part.
“It’s a little tough,” said Perkins, who also serves as the high school’s student body council advisor. “All of our homecoming events start this week.”
Perkins was unsure how long the walkout would last, but that it could potentially last all week.
The News-Review attempted to contact several other administrators in Douglas County for information related to their particular staffs’ status as it relates to the mandate, but received no replies.
With Roseburg Public Schools, district operations staff and school nurses continue to work closely with the Douglas Public Health Network to track positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
“Our protocols, in conjunction with state and federal safety requirements, have been effective in allowing us to provide full-time, in-person learning this school year,” Cordon said. “Students are successfully reengaging with their peers and teachers and are catching up on unfinished learning.”
At 3:00 into the radio interview (below link) Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said ALL religious exemptions submitted for the state’s vaccine mandate were accepted.
https://kqennewsradio.com/2021/10/15/inside-douglas-county-10-15-21/
Religious exemptions threaten to undermine US Covid vaccine mandates.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/religious-exemptions-threaten-to-undermine-us-covid-vaccine-mandates/ar-AAPHaLK
It would be good to know how many religious and medical exemptions were given.
