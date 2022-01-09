A COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot clinic operated by the Oregon Health Authority operates in a parking lot at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. and Southeast Fowler Street in Roseburg on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
A new drive-thru vaccination clinic is in place next to the Roseburg Public Library and will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters through the end of January.
The Oregon Health Authority will be offering all three vaccines and booster shots at its clinic until Jan.31. However, the clinic may possibly stay longer, depending on demand. It will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 1530 NE Diamond Lake Blvd.
Anyone eligible to receive the vaccine or booster is welcome to come to the clinic. Appointments are not needed.
The clinic comes after Gov. Kate Brown’s announced an ambitious goal of getting an additional 1 million Oregonians vaccinated by Jan. 31. This clinic in Roseburg will play a huge role in getting the state closer to that number, said Jonathan Modie, the lead communications officer for Oregon Health Authority.
“These clinics are really critical to those efforts,” he said.
Only 57.5% of Douglas County residents 18 years and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the latest data from state health officials. This comes as the county continues seeing positive cases creep higher on a daily basis due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
In the next few weeks, county health officials fear daily case numbers may see an unprecedented spike, with as many as 200 to 500 positive cases reported per day.
“If you have the opportunity to get vaccinated or boosted, do so as soon as you can,” Modie said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
Hold a second. The front page headline of the News-Review on December 23rd blared the misinformation headline, "County Vaccine Rate Hits 72.5%," despite the Oregon Health Authority and the CDC both indicating only 50.8% of Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated that day. Even the County Commissioners December 29th press release indicated only 50.8% of Douglas County was fully vaccinated.
I submitted a letter to the editor challenging the News-Reviews vaccination misinformation that was of course never published. Yet, without a correction or retraction, the News-Review NOW claims 57.5% of Douglas County residents over 18-years old have received one vaccine shot.
Why is there no explanation why the News-Review untruthfully claimed 72.5% of Douglas County residents were vaccinated on December 23rd and now, 17 days later, only 57.5% have received their first of two shots? Why does the News-Review continue to spread misinformation that could result in more lives lost without a correction?
Please recognize this avenue for students in school districts who decide to not cancel extracurricular activities. Time and again we see how activities open up and immediately have to shut down from outbreaks with this pandemic. Connect the dots. School sports and clubs can continue with a simple trip to a vaccine drive thru.
