The Roseburg Senior Center announced Saturday that is will close for approximately a week “due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the past couple weeks.”
Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said the county is still seeing the tail end of a small uptick in cases, but less so than during previous surges.
While the variants in Douglas County are believed to be Omicron BA.1 and BA. 2, and not yet BA.5, Dannenhoffer added that getting sequencing back from the state lab is sometimes quite delayed.
Oregon Health Authority released information Thursday that more than half of COVID-19 cases in Oregon are now seen in people who have been vaccinated or previously infected with the coronavirus.
During the month of June there were a reported 45,843 cases of infection, according to the state health authority. Of those cases, 19,923, or 43.5%, were unvaccinated people and 25,907, or 56.5%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among vaccine breakthrough cases, 10,644 or 41.1% were fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
Dannenhoffer said, “We continue to see a much lower rate of symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths with those that are vaccinated and even more so with those that are fully up to date (vaccinated and boosted if eligible). The majority of our deaths and hospitalizations continue to be in those that are not vaccinated (and not break through cases).”
Because of the decreased symptoms and lower morbidity and mortality rates, Dannenhoffer encourages that everyone who is eligible get vaccinated and up-to-date with their vaccination.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on July 7 that people in Douglas County wear a mask if they have symptoms, tested positive, or been exposed to COVID-19.
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review
