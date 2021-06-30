Starting today, school districts will have more input in the way it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education released a resiliency framework on June 25, in which the majority of health and safety measures are advisory.
“In general decisions of school health and safety reside with school and district officials,” the document said, adding that school districts should work in collaboration with health authorities.
The framework was designed to support full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year, but can be implemented for summer learning as well.
Summer learning at Roseburg Public Schools starts July 6. Details on what the new health and safety protocols will look like are expected to be released later this week.
Key practices for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in schools, are vaccination, protective equipment, physical distance, hand hygiene, airflow and circulation, cohorts, isolation and quarantine, and environmental cleaning and disinfection, according to the state’s health and education departments.
The two state departments strongly advise face coverings for all students in kindergarten and up, maintaining at least three feet of distance, ensure effective ventilation, prioritize hand washing with soap and water after restroom use, develop training for staff on health and safety protocols, create a communicable disease management plans and isolate students with COVID-19. Additionally, implementing COVID-19 testing was strongly recommended.
“It is important to recognize that the latest guidance, though no longer mandatory, was developed jointly by ODE and the Oregon Health Authority and is informed by U.S. Department of Education and CDC guidance among other sources,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said in an email to parents. “Because districts are strongly advised to follow these guidelines, RPS will strongly advise staff, students and all visitors to our schools to continue to wear face masks indoors when around students and practice physical distancing of 3 feet when possible. Again, these measures are optional based on individual choice, but are strongly advised.”
For students who are not comfortable returning to the classroom, the school district will have a virtual learning option.
“What happens with COVID-19 during the school year may require changes in our state’s response efforts, and the Resiliency Framework will be periodically updated to reflect any changes,” the document said.
Cue the trained indignant who will scour the Q-net for how to insure their children can become infected and make sure others do too by demanding they have some right to make sure it happens.
