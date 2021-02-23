Douglas County schools will remain open even though several local businesses will be forced to close or limit interactions with customers due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that Douglas County will be moving into the extreme risk category, starting Friday. In the two-week period ending Feb. 20, there were 358 coronavirus cases in the county, which equals 318.9 cases per 100,000 people.
All schools in Douglas County are currently open to at least partial in-person learning.
The Oregon Department of Education advises schools to pause the expansion of in-person learning, but does not recommend going back to Comprehensive Distance Learning. The only reason to return to distance learning would be if there's transmission in the schools.
Local officials have repeatedly said there has been no evidence of spread of COVID-19 within the schools.
There have been more than 70 reported COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year, and at least one case at each public school district in the county.
