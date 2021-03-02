The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Monday and 11 new cases Sunday.
Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Oregon.
“To say that the pandemic has turned our world upside down, would be an understatement,” the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a press release.
But the good news, the release said, is that “there is hope on the horizon.”
The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday it expects to receive 34,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, it requires only a single shot. According to the company’s website, it will deliver enough vaccines to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of March and 100 million by this summer.
Seniors 65 and older became eligible for vaccination Monday. Seniors are being asked to contact their regular healthcare providers first to see if they are offering vaccine appointments. If they are not, ask them for a referral to a local healthcare organization to get signed up.
Many health care providers and pharmacies locally have signed on to be vaccinators. If seniors can’t get a vaccine or a referral from their providers, the next best step is to reach out to their regular pharmacy.
The state announced Friday that the next groups who will become eligible are people with underlying conditions and essential workers.
Adults ages 45 to 64 with underlying conditions become eligible March 29.
The list of qualifying underlying conditions is narrow, and includes:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions
- Immunocompromised state from organ transplant or HIV
- Obesity, defined as a Body Mass Index at or above 30
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes
Also eligible March 29 will be migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers, and people living in low-income senior housing or senior congregate and independent living, people who are homeless, people displaced by wildfires and wildland firefighters.
On May 1, other front-line workers — those whose jobs require them to be in contact with the public — will become eligible along with adults 16 to 44 with underlying conditions and multi-generational household members.
The general public will become eligible in the summer, with people 45 to 64 eligible June 1 and all Oregonians 16 and older eligible July 1.
The response team said in its press release there’s a “light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.”
However, it said the pandemic isn’t over yet and everyone needs to remain vigilant by staying home when sick, wearing face coverings where recommended, keeping distance from people not in their households and minimizing in-person social gatherings.
“Keep your chin up Douglas County and stay safe,” it said.
Seventeen county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 locally and four out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 267 people with the illness who are in isolation and 545 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 197 new cases and four new deaths Monday.
