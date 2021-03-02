Schools Information

Roseburg Public Schools announced Sunday evening that a person at Roseburg High School had tested positive for COVID-19. The school district does not release information about the person infected with the coronavirus, but it did announce that as a result of this positive case all football-related activities would be suspended until March 8.

Winston-Dillard School District informed parents that a student at Winston Middle School and a person at Brockway Elementary School tested positive for the coronavirus.

All those who need to quarantine have been contacted either by the school district or Douglas Public Health Network.

During the two week period ending on Feb. 27 there were a total of 317 cases in Douglas County, or 282.4 cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 6.2%, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority released Monday.

Schools that are open to on-site learning are advised to stay open unless there is evidence of transmission of the virus in the school environment.

There has been no evidence of spread within schools in Douglas County.