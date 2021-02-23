Seniors 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can call their health care provider or a local health care facility to schedule an appointment.
However, there remain many more seniors than there are doses, a problem exacerbated by the storms that impacted a large portion of the nation last week. Many seniors can expect to face delays receiving the vaccines.
On Monday, The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 21 new cases.
On Sunday, the response team reported 14 new cases.
No new deaths were reported either day.
The number of county residents hospitalized with the disease climbed Monday to 19. Fifteen of them are hospitalized locally and four out of the area.
Aviva Health and Douglas Education Service District held an invitation only mass vaccination event Saturday at which 710 people in group 1a such as health care workers and emergency responders received second vaccinations in the two-dose sequence.
On Thursday, Aviva Health offered 80 seniors their first doses of the vaccine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reports 821,311 vaccinations have been given. That includes 10,098 vaccinations in Douglas County, meaning close to 9% of the county has now received at least one vaccine.
Countywide, 6,826 people have received a first dose only, while 3,272 are fully vaccinated, having received both doses. Those figures include not just vaccines the state distributed to Douglas County Local Public Health, but also vaccines the federal government sent to other entities including the Roseburg VA Medical Center, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, and some pharmacies.
The health authority reported 324 new cases and no new deaths statewide Monday. On Sunday, it reported 111 new cases and one new death.
The state is expected to announce Tuesday whether Douglas County will be moved up to the extreme risk level.
According to a data report from the state on weekly county metrics, Douglas County had 358 total cases, or 318.9 cases per 100,000 residents, between Feb. 7 and Feb. 20. It needed to remain at or below 200 per 100,000 cases to remain in the high risk level.
At the extreme risk level, some businesses would face more restrictions beginning this Friday.
Restaurants and bars, for example, would return to takeout only with no indoor dining allowed. Large gyms would be restricted to six or more clients inside at a time.
