Douglas County's seniors will be able to receive vaccinations through more than 40 local vaccine providers, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced Friday afternoon.
Beginning Monday, seniors 80 and older are eligible to receive vaccines.
If you are in that age group, your next step is to contact a health care provider on the list of vaccinators and set up an appointment. The locations will include doctor's offices, health care clinics, pharmacies, emergency medical providers and even dentist's offices.
The providers signing on to deliver vaccines are in locations across the county, from Glendale to Drain to Reedsport.
All vaccinations will be at scheduled appointments only. Medical and urgent care clinics will not be offering walk-in appointments.
If you do not have a primary care doctor or your doctor isn't offering the vaccines, you can contact your pharmacy to set up an appointment. Or you can contact call another clinic that has agreed to provide vaccines.
Most seniors will receive the Moderna vaccine, with a second dose expected about four weeks after the first. Insurance will be billed for the administration of the vaccine, but the vaccine itself is free and provided by the federal government.
"We think vaccines are our way out of this pandemic. The public health measures that we're using of mask wearing and social distancing certainly can help, but we do not think they are enough to get us out of the pandemic by themselves," Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live question and answer session Friday.
Currently, the county does not have enough vaccines to supply all the vaccinators who have signed up to give the vaccine, so some seniors will face delays obtaining their shots. There are about 7,200 seniors in Douglas County who are 80 or older, but the county expects to receive just 700 vaccines next week.
In a press conference Friday, Gov. Kate Brown said the Biden administration has assured Oregon it will receive a 20% boost in the amount of vaccines it's receiving, beginning next week. The extra allocation will be made up of Moderna vaccines.
Brown said that will enable the state to give a vaccination to 75% of all eligible people by April, including those who are currently eligible as well as the seniors who become eligible in stages over the next month. Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said second doses should then be completed by May.
Brown also said counties like Douglas County, which had not previously had enough vaccines for those who want them, will receive additional allocations.
Still, the governor predicted that vaccine delivery to seniors would be a bit chaotic at first.
Each county's Local Public Health Authority has laid out its own plans for where local seniors can access the shots. Many Douglas County seniors will be able to access vaccinations at private doctors' clinics, but that's not the case in most counties, many of which plan to rely on mass vaccination clinics that Dannenhoffer said are not a good idea for older people.
In addition to seniors, inmates in state prisons and county jails are also receiving vaccinations. Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled Oregon must offer vaccinations to prison inmates immediately, and ahead of senior citizens. The state decided not to challenge the decision but has said it won't affect the timeline for vaccinating seniors.
Seniors 75 and over will become eligible Feb. 15. Seniors 70 and older become eligible Feb. 22. Seniors 65 and older become eligible March 1.
All Douglas County residents who have died of COVID-19 were 60 or older, as were most who were hospitalized, Dannenhoffer said.
"Seniors have really had a terrible time with this," he said.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is offering vaccines to seniors. Contact your healthcare provider at the VA to set up an appointment. For more information, call the VA at 541-440-1000.
Eligible seniors with questions about the vaccine can call 541-464-6550 after 8 a.m. Monday.
Questions can also be asked at Dannenhoffer's Facebook Live question and answer sessions. They are offered 6 p.m. Tuesdays and 4 p.m. Fridays on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
Dannenhoffer will also be on KQEN Radio, AM 1240 at 12:30 p.m. Monday for people to call in with vaccine questions.
Following is the list of providers signed on to deliver vaccines to seniors.
• Aviva Health in Glide, Myrtle Creek, Roseburg and Sutherlin, as well as Aviva Health's North County Health Clinic in Drain
• Evergreen Family Medicine, including the main clinic in Roseburg, the Harvard campus clinic and Evergreen Family Medicine South in Myrtle Creek
• Douglas County Fire District No. 2 in Roseburg
• Lower Umpqua Hospital in Reedsport
• Angela Jones, Umpqua Valley Internists in Roseburg
• Glendale Ambulance District
• SouthRiver Community Health Center in Winston
• Canyonville Health and Urgent Care
• Family Tree Medical Clinic in Roseburg
• Fred Meyer Pharmacy in Roseburg
• Gerald A. Jaworski in Roseburg
• Valley Ridge Family Medicine in Roseburg
• Gordon's Pharmacy in Canyonville
• Bi-Mart Pharmacies in Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston
• Excellence in Womens Health Care in Roseburg
• KIDSDOCS PC in Roseburg
• North River Pediatrics PC in Roseburg
• One Peak Medical Clinic in Roseburg
• Steelhead Oncology in Roseburg
• Two Rivers Integrative Medicine in Roseburg
• Umpqua Health, Newton Creek in Roseburg
• Current Orthodontics in Roseburg
I'd like to see the N-R do an article on how much vaccine each county has gotten from the state. I haven't been able to find that info on-line. Mike, if you have it, can you post it?
I'd like to see how many doses of vaccine each county has received per 100,000 population. And if possible, see it compared to the number of covid cases per 100,000 in each county.
For example, Douglas County has, according to the NYTimes as of today, 1,729 covid cases per thousand population. Umatilla County has 9,335 cases per hundred thousand. Jackson County has 3,458. Marion has 5.031. Multnomah has 3,747 cases per 100,000 population.
The counties that have a lower rate per hundred thousand than D.C. tend to be very rural or small, like Wheeler at 1,652 cases per thousand, Wallowa at 1,568, Curry at 1,470 and Tillamook at 1,417. Those counties are smaller than Douglas, with population from 1500 to 26,000.
Anyone who has read some of my posts over the months probably realizes that I don't have much trouble holding the county commissioners accountable, criticizing them or saying a few harsh words.
However, in this situation, I have no evidence, no reason to believe, that the Douglas County Commissioners, or DPHN, or Mercy or anyone else might somehow be responsible for the low vaccination rate here. The state has not,
to my knowledge, distributed vaccine equitably based on population. They have distributed more vaccine to hotspots and to large hospital networks. The boxes of vaccine are not supposed to be broken up into smaller lots, so if Wallowa gets several boxes of 200 doses they're going to be able to vaccinate a larger proportion of their eligible patients than a larger county that received the same allotment.
To me it makes sense that the state would have provided more vaccine to counties with a higher rate per thousand. I've also read that counties that had a hospital that was part of a large statewide network received more vaccine because the networks were able to plan the logistics of large vaccination events.
CHI Mercy has a large network, but not throughout Oregon. Most of their network is located in others states. They are the giant fish in the Douglas County pond, but not in the state pond.
If the N-R has better access to info, I'd like to hear about it and I'm sure other readers would too. IMO, the low vaccination rate in Douglas County is not related to anything hinky going on with DPHN or the commissioners. I think it comes down to our low covid rate per 100,000 population and the fact the Mercy does not have a large statewide network for planning and organizing mass vaccination events. But I could be wrong. I'd like to know.
Douglas County is the 2nd to last county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents for a reason. Share your stories on getting the vaccine via this comment section. Tell us how the vaccination process could be improved.
ONLY 6,287 of Douglas County’s 112,251 residents have been vaccinated since Douglas County. That is a mere 5.4% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated compared to the Oregon average of 9.0%.
7,606 doses of vaccine have been administered in Douglas County since the first 1,595 doses were received 50 days ago on December 16. At this rate, it will take 2.5 years before all Douglas county residents are vaccinated.
Only Columbia County (4.6%) has vaccinated a lower percentage of their resident than Douglas County. Below is the percentage of residents vaccinated in each Oregon County today according to the Oregon Health Authority.
COUNTY----------%
Wheeler---------27.61
Deschutes------14.39
Harney----------12.91
Polk--------------12.39
Hood River-----11.28
Benton----------10.45
Lake--------------10.42
Lincoln----------10.33
Jefferson--------10.28
Sherman--------10.16
Marion-----------9.79
Wasco------------9.73
Multnomah-----9.66
Wallowa---------9.20
OREGON---------8.96
Crook-------------8.75
Baker-------------8.74
Jackson-----------8.71
Linn----------------8.14
Clackamas-------8.05
Klamath----------7.94
Washington-----7.89
Gilliam------------7.84
Lane---------------7.70
Yamhill-----------7.53
Union-------------7.44
Clatsop-----------7.03
Grant--------------6.77
Curry--------------6.77
Coos---------------6.74
Umatilla----------6.67
Morrow----------6.66
Josephine--------6.52
Malhuer----------6.01
Tillamook--------5.84
Douglas-----------5.60*********
Columbia--------4.56
Our County Commissioners CONTINUE to claim low supply of vaccine is the reason for Douglas County’s slow vaccine roll-out to its residents. If so, ask yourself why vaccine supply is NOT an issue for the rest of Oregon, with some counties having vaccinated five times higher percentage of their residents. Moreover, the CDC (below link) indicates 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Oregon, which is enough to vaccinate 16.8% of Oregon’s residents. But Only 509,578 doses have been administered. This means Oregon has 196,997 vaccine doses that have NOT been administered. That’s an average of 5,472 doses sitting on the shelf in EVERY Oregon County that have yet to be administered.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
A member of my family is 80+ years old. He called Evergreen to set up an appointment for vaccination and was given an appointment for March 9.
We'll all have to be patient a while longer.
What year?
Well, gee, they only said March 9. Nobody asked what year.[huh]
