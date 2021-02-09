State and local health officials urged seniors to remain patient as vaccine eligibility began for those 80 and over Monday.
There are about 7,200 seniors in Douglas County who are 80 or older, but the county expects to receive just 700 vaccines this week.
About 168,000 people in that age group in Oregon are eligible, but the vaccine supply remains scarce statewide as well.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced plans last week for seniors in this county to receive vaccinations from some local doctors, medical clinics and pharmacies.
No organizations will offer walk-in shots, and some organizations won't yet have vaccines to give, so seniors need to call for appointments after their age groups become eligible.
Douglas County’s seniors will be able to receive vaccinations through more than 40 local vac…
Pharmacies will receive vaccinations directly from the federal government, rather than through the state, and the Oregon Health Authority said Monday it's still awaiting information on when the federal government will send those vaccines to pharmacies.
"My promise to older Oregonians is this: if you want a vaccination, you will get one. But it may not be tomorrow, this week or even two weeks from now. But you will get one," Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said in a press release Monday.
Seniors 75 and older will become eligible Feb. 15. Those 70 and older become eligible Feb. 22. Those 65 and older will be eligible March 1.
Douglas County and Douglas Public Health Network operate a COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Members of the public are being asked to hold questions about getting a vaccine until they become eligible for one.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 19 new cases and one new death Sunday.
An 85-year-old man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 Feb. 3 died Sunday. He was the county's 49th person to die of the disease.
The response team reported six new cases and no new deaths on Monday.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Sunday it had been notified a student at Fir Grove Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
Individuals who may have been exposed have been contacted and are isolating and being monitored for symptoms, the school district said.
Students in quarantine will transition temporarily to remote learning.
Ten Douglas County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, seven locally and three out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 162 people with the disease who are in isolation and another 330 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
