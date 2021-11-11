The Oregon Vital Records office has notified Douglas County of seven COVID-19 deaths which occurred as early as August.
While the most recent death of a county resident related to the coronavirus occurred on Nov. 4, six of the seven deaths reported occurred between Aug. 23 and Oct. 27. The victims ranged in age from 69 to 91, with just two of the seven fully vaccinated, according to Wednesday’s report from the county’s COVID-19 Recovery Team.
There have been 270 county residents to die from coronavirus-related complications.
The recovery team reported 71 new positive cases Tuesday, and 19 positive and presumptive cases Wednesday.
There are 28 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, 16 locally and 12 out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there are four COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and two in the hospital’s progressive care unit. Eight percent of all patients at Mercy are being treated for coronavirus complications.
The recovery team also announced that effective Wednesday, updates will be released twice per week from now on, with updated reports planned for Mondays and Thursdays. Beginning Friday, the team will post the latest case update charts and a local resource page at www.co.douglas.or.us under the COVID-19 tab on the county’s website. The updated chart will not be posted on weekends or holidays.
18 Douglas County schools reported 34 new Covid cases last week according to the Oregon Health Authority weekly Outbreak Report (below link) published yesterday. The following are Douglas County schools that reported new cases in just the last week:
---------------------------------Cases
---------------------------------Since
----------------------------------Last------Onset
School------------------------Week-----Date
=================================
Brockway Elementary-------1------10/28/21
East Sutherlin Primary------2--------11/2/21
Fir Grove Elementary--------1------10/24/21
Geneva Academy------------11------10/20/21
Glide Elementary-------------2--------11/2/21
Glide High-----------------------1------10/28/21
Highland Elementary--------3------10/29/21
Hucrest Elementary----------1-------11/1/21
Joseph Lane Middle----------1-------11/2/21
Lookingglass Elementary---1------10/28/21
Melrose Elementary---------1------10/28/21
Phoenix--------------------------1------10/27/21
Reedsport Community------1-------11/3/21
Riddle Elementary -----------2-------11/3/21
Sutherlin High------------------1------11/4/21
Sutherlin Middle --------------1------11/6/21
West Sutherlin Inter----------2------11/3/21
Yoncalla High-------------------1-----10/21/21
Total-----------------------------34
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report-2021-11-10-FINAL.pdf
I wonder how many of these cases are brought home to infect the child's family and neighborhood friends and their families.
The Oregon Vital Records office did NOT notify Douglas County of seven COVID-19 deaths. The Oregon Vital Records office informed Douglas County of a RECORD high 11 COVID-19 deaths and the Douglas County Commissioners only published 7 of the 11 deaths they were informed of and the News-Review chose to only report what the County Commissioners told them to write about.
Below is the link to the Oregon Health Authority daily report indicating Douglas County had 274 Covid deaths yesterday, NOT 270.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon%20-COVID-19-Update-11-10-2021-FINAL.pdf
As I said before, the current trend is our friend, but we are at risk for recrudescence. There are a couple of reasons; the effectiveness of the vaccines wanes over time, and boosters are necessary, and will be likely as politicized as the initial immunizations; we are approaching winter, with dry air and crowds indoors, many of whom will be unmasked – – another politicization of what ought to be simple science.
Complicating the already somewhat complicated mathematics of the pandemic and its reporting, is the question, now, who counts as fully vaccinated and who does not? A 90 year old person who got his second mRNA vaccine a month ago is fully immunized; is he considered fully immunized in another six months, after the booster has been recommended? I would say, not. I am a licensed driver in the state of Oregon. A month after my driver license expires, I am not a licensed driver. A dozen years after my last tetanus immunization, I am not any longer fully immunized against tetanus.
Douglas County's reporting on vaccination status is going to get more complicated.
Getting booster shots is especially important for older folks who were among the first people eligible to get the vaccine at the beginning of this year. I had a Pfizer booster at the FEMA drive through clinic and I have friends and family set up to get booster shots at Evergreen tomorrow.
With the holidays coming up it's more important than ever for people to get the shots, not just to protect themselves, but also to protect their family and friends, including all the in-laws and out-laws who show up at Christmas.
mworden: yes. NYT on waning immunity:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/11/11/science/vaccine-waning-immunity.html
I think it's time to throw in the towel on J&J and for folks who got the "one and done" to get a couple of mRNA jabs. And for us *olds* to figure on getting a jab every six months or so, from here on out.
