While positive coronavirus cases saw a significant drop Sunday and Monday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team announced seven new deaths in its Monday report.
Three of those deaths were reportedly from earlier in September, including a 32-year-old man who died Sept. 5 and indications of the coronavirus were discovered post-mortem. Of the seven deaths reported Monday, six were reportedly unvaccinated.
“We thoroughly scrutinize and investigate all deaths and review all medical records to make sure that everyone we report has met the requirements for a COVID-19-related death as per the Oregon Disease Investigative Guidelines for COVID-19,” the team said in Monday’s release.
After reporting 169 new positive and presumptive cases Saturday, the team announced that there were just 14 such cases Sunday and 38 Monday.
As of Monday, 92 Douglas County residents were hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus. Of those, 86 were reportedly not vaccinated. There are 61 residents being cared for locally and 31 out of the area. Of those being cared for at CHI Mercy Medical Center, 14 were on ventilators and 12 were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There were 14 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit and nine in the progressive care unit.
Also Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 4,700 new confirmed and presumptive cases between Friday and Sunday, with 32 deaths.
STATISTICS ON RECENT DOUGLAS COUNTY COVID DEATHS.
68 Douglas County Covid deaths have been reported since August 20 (24 days ago), when the Douglas County Public Health Network began reporting the vaccination status of residents who died of Covid. DPHN identified resident deaths in one of three categories; fully vaccinated, vaccinated (with one shot), or not vaccinated. DPHN also reports the sex, age, date tested positive and date of death for each resident, but does not report the location where each person died. The Oregon Health Authority reports most of the same information on each Douglas County Covid death including the location where they died.
Below are the statistics for the previously reported 68 Douglas County Covid deaths, not including an infant who died on September 6.
--------------------------------------------------------Average
-------------------------Number--------%------------Age
Fully Vaccinated------12----------17.9%--------65.3
Not Vaccinated--------55---------82.1%--------73.8
==================
Location-----------------Number--------%
Mercy Hospital------------49----------73.1
Residence-------------------10----------14.9
Unreported------------------2------------2.9
Roseburg VA-----------------1------------1.5
Portland VA-----------------1-------------1.5
St. Charles Hosp------------1------------1.5
Harborview Hosp----------1------------1.5
Hillsboro Hosp--------------1------------1.5
Mekenz-Will Hosp---------1------------1.5
==============
-----------------------------------------------Fully
-------------------------------------------Vaccinated--------Unvaccinated
Avg. Days after Tested Positive-----10.9--------------------11.3
=================
Sex------------Vaccinated--------Unvaccinated
Male--------------7------------------------28
Female-----------5------------------------27
Repeat of yesterday's comment:
I suspect tomorrow's News-Review will publish an article claiming Covid cases in Douglas County dropped over the weekend, when in reality it was Covid testing that dropped over the weekend. Less people were tested which explains why less cases were reported. The number of cases is NOT an accurate measure of whether there has been an improvement.
In fact, Douglas County may be worsening because its 7-day positive test rate increased from a recent low of 23% a week ago to a near record 30% over the weekend. What this means is, though less residents were tested for Covid over the weekend, the percentage of those residents who tested positive increased, which is alarming. Both the number of cases AND the positive test rate need to decrease before we can say things are improving.
After initially ramping up testing in response to the increased number of Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths, it appears Douglas County Covid is now ramping down testing, even though the positive test rate remains very high. Douglas County conducted 314 Covid tests per day over the weekend while averaging 393 tests per day for the past week. This is approximately half the number of daily tests conducted in Douglas County just three weeks ago.
Below is the average number of daily Covid tests conducted in Douglas County for each of the previous 5-weeks.
-----------------------Average
Week-----------------Daily
Ending----------------Tests
9/13/21--------------393
9/6/21----------------569
8/30/21--------------625
8/23/21--------------661
8/16/21--------------440
This should be an issue of concern, especially if testing is intentionally being ramped down to make it appear as if Douglas County’s Covid status is improving, when that may not be the case.
