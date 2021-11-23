The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team has been notified of six deaths dating back to Thursday, raising the total of county residents to die from coronavirus-related complications to 284.

The team reported two new deaths Friday and four deaths which the Douglas Public Health Network was notified of by Oregon Vital Records. 

There have been 115 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported in Douglas County since Thursday, raising the total number of cases to 13,157.

As of Monday, 27 county patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 complications, 20 locally and seven out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there are two COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and three in the progressive care unit. Of the 27, 24 are reportedly not fully vaccinated.

Thirteen percent of all patients at Mercy are reportedly dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

(3) comments

Mike
Mike

April 19, 2021 was the date ALL Covid deaths became preventable. That is the date ALL adults became eligible to receive a Covid vaccine. SINCE April 19, Douglas County has the 3rd highest per capita deaths of all counties in Oregon because only 49.8% of its residents are currently vaccinated according to the CDC (below link).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------Deaths

-------------------------------19-Apr-21---22-Nov-21----Delta-------Per-------22-Nov-21

County------Population---Deaths-----Deaths------Deaths---100,000---Vaccinated

===============================================================

Harney-------------7,329--------6------------31-------------25---------341--------43.1%

Josephine--------87,487------62----------234------------172---------197--------47.4%

Douglas---------112,251------65----------284------------219---------195--------49.8%***

Sherman-----------1,708--------0--------------3--------------3---------176--------54.1%

Gilliam-------------1,894--------1--------------4---------------3---------158--------41.8%

Tillamook--------26,787--------3------------43-------------40---------149--------60.9%

Crook-------------24,404------19-------------55-------------36---------148-------47.1%

Grant---------------7,176--------4------------14--------------10--------139--------43.0%

Jefferson--------24,192-------32------------64--------------32---------132-------56.7%

Umatilla---------77,950-------83----------177--------------94---------121-------50.5%

Klamath---------68,238-------59----------141--------------82---------120-------47.2%

Lake----------------7,879---------7------------16---------------9---------114------37.4%

Curry-------------22,925---------9------------35--------------26--------113-------51.8%

Coos--------------64,487-------31----------104--------------73---------113------53.6%

Wallowa----------7,081---------5------------13---------------8---------113-------55.6%

Union------------26,835-------24------------54--------------30---------112-------45.5%

Baker-------------16,006-------14------------31--------------17--------106-------67.2%

Jackson--------220,944------127----------347------------220--------100-------53.9%

Malheur---------30,571-------58------------86--------------28----------92-------42.9%

Linn-------------129,749-------63----------168-------------105----------81-------51.9%

Morrow---------11,603-------15------------24----------------9-----------78------50.2%

Clatsop----------40,224---------8------------35--------------27-----------67------61.1%

Lincoln----------49,962--------20------------50--------------30----------60-------66.0%

Wasco-----------26,682-------28------------44---------------16----------60------60.6%

Yamhill--------107,100--------75----------138---------------63----------59------58.0%

Marion--------347,818------299----------495-------------196----------56-------57.6%

Lane------------382,067------144----------348-------------204----------53-------63.6%

Deschutes----197,692--------72----------176-------------104----------53--------63.1%

Polk--------------86,085--------52------------97--------------45----------52-------58.6%

Columbia-------52,354--------26------------53--------------27----------52-------56.6%

Clackamas----418,817------204----------366-------------162---------39--------62.7%

Hood River-----23,382--------29------------37----------------8----------34-------76.5%

Multnomah--812,855------568----------830-------------262----------32-------72.2%

Washington--601,592------229----------382-------------153----------25-------68.6%

Benton----------93,053--------18------------37---------------19---------20-------69.2%

Wheeler----------1,366----------1--------------1---------------0------------0-------52.9%

----------------4,218,545-----2460---------5017------------557

https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view

Report Add Reply
Mike
Mike

Correction, bottom line should read:

----------------4,218,545----2460---------5017----------2557

Report Add Reply
mworden
mworden

I'm interested in some serious conversation. Mostly I want to listen to other points-of-view without debating them. I want to learn what other people are thinking.

If you have avoided the vaccine will you share your reasons?

If you don't believe covid is a Big Deal, will you tell us why?

It's become clear that counties that voted heavily for Biden have higher vaccination rates and counties that voted heavily for Trump have lower vaccination rates.

Can anyone explain why politics seem to be the defining reason for or against vaccination?

I am a left-leaning Democrat. I am vaccinated with three shots. The decision to do that was easy for me. Are there any GOP voters who are willing to talk about why not getting vaccinated is their decision?

I really want to understand points-of-view different from mine. I'm open to people asking me questions if they want to understand my leftie thinking.

Report Add Reply

