The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported six new cases Saturday.
The response team reported eight new cases Friday.
Six county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three locally and three out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 94 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as 309 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
Aviva Health will host additional mass vaccination events in the coming week.
Aviva will offer vaccinations to Glide area residents from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Glide Community Center.
Aviva will offer vaccinations to Myrtle Creek area residents from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge.
Vaccines will be available at both events to residents 18 or older.
Appointments and walk-ins will be accepted for both events. The number to register for an appointment at either event is 541-672-9596. Walk-ins should arrive no later than 3 p.m.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 761 new cases and no new deaths Saturday.
On Friday, the health authority reported 560 new cases and one new death.
The state has now administered 1,139,331 doses of Pfizer, 1,012,176 doses of Moderna and 72,833 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
A total of 885,096 Oregonians have been fully vaccinated, receiving either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Douglas County, 46,410 doses have been administered, according to the health authority. To date, 19,418 people have been fully vaccinated, or 17.3% of the population. About 25.8% of Douglas County residents have received at least one vaccine.
