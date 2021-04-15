The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported six new cases Wednesday.
No active outbreaks were listed at nursing homes in Douglas County this week in the Oregon Health Authority's Weekly Outbreak report. The recent outbreaks at Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Roseburg VA Medical Center River House were both moved to the resolved list in this week's report.
Just three Douglas County workplaces were listed in this week's outbreak report.
Costco joined the list this week with an outbreak involving 7 cases. That outbreak began April 6, and the most recent reported case was April 7.
Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood had two new cases, bringing its total to 17. That outbreak began March 11, and the most recent reported case was April 7.
Two other RFP facilities were dropped from the active list this week and listed as resolved.
Umpqua Dairy Products had no new cases, remaining at 14. That outbreak began March 11, and the most recent reported case was March 20.
Swanson Group Manufacturing in Glendale and Roseburg VA Medical Center were both dropped off the active outbreak list this week and listed as resolved.
Six county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, five locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 93 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 252 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 816 new cases and three new deaths statewide.
Statewide, 1,215,804 doses of Pfizer, 1,052,206 doses of Moderna and 86,624 doses of Johnson & Johnson have been administered, the health authority said.
A total of 945,453 state residents have been fully vaccinated, either receiving two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
In Douglas County, 48,397 individual doses have been given. A total of 29,901 people, 26.6% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose and 20,732 people, 18.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Beginning Monday, every Oregon resident 16 and older will become eligible to receive a vaccine.
Statewide, the number of daily cases increased by 26% over the previous week and hospitalizations rose slightly. Forty seven state residents died of the illness this week, the highest weekly total in five weeks.
