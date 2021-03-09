South Umpqua High School and Camas Valley Charter School will temporarily transition to distance learning because of positive COVID-19 cases.
Announcements from both school districts came on the heels of Gov. Kate Brown's executive order reopening schools, for either full or hybrid in-person instruction, throughout the state. The governor wants elementary students, grades K-5, back in schools by March 29 — the day after Spring break— and those in grades 6-12 by April 19 — which for many schools is the beginning of the fourth quarter.
South Umpqua High School had a student at the school test positive, according to a press release from the school district on Friday.
"Due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements many of the high school staff will be required to teach remotely, rather than in-person, for the next week," the press release stated. All other district schools will continue with in-person instruction.
Camas Valley School District announced Thursday that a teacher for grades 8-12 tested positive for the coronavirus and that those grades would transition to distance learning.
On Sunday, Camas Valley Superintendent Don Wonsley announced via Facebook that a staff member at the elementary school also had a positive test and that all students would learn remotely. Camas Valley students will learn remotely until Spring Break.
Although there have been a number of school outbreaks — which the state defines as one case at a K-12 institution with more than 30 students enrolled — the spread of the disease within the schools has been limited.
The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education will have new guidelines for schools by March 19.
State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said Friday that the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be taken into account when creating those new guidelines, a well as scientific journals and other sources.
Sidelinger and Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill both stressed that all guidelines will be reviewed, including those on distancing in the classroom and cohort sizes.
"Schools will be some of the lowest-risk environments," Gill said.
All Douglas County schools have opened to on-site learning, but there have been a few temporary shifts back to remote learning when outbreaks occur. All those impacted by school outbreaks will be notified by Douglas Public Health Network or the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.