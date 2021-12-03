Health care providers in Southwest Oregon who serve poor or elderly patients will receive $27 million in pandemic relief payments, Rep. Peter DeFazio announced this week.
The payments go to a group of health care providers and medical suppliers who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare beneficiaries in the region. Eleven Roseburg health organizations are among those receiving grants, along with five in other parts of the county.
DeFazio said the payments are intended to ensure the providers can “weather the pandemic.”
“Rural providers historically operate on thin margins and need these funds to ensure that they can continue to provide high-quality care to their patients,” DeFazio said in a statement.
Forty-seven percent of rural providers were operating in the red before the pandemic and the pandemic has only made things worse, DeFazio said. The local payments are part of $7.5 billion payments nationwide.
The money can be used for salaries, recruitment retention, supplies such as N95 or surgical masks, ventilators, improved filtration systems, capital investments, information technology or other expenses related to COVID-19.
In total, Douglas County organizations received a little over $7 million. Roseburg recipients include Ziebart Inc., Centennial Medical Group East, Umpqua Community Health Center, Umpqua Health Newton Creek, Northwest Eye Center, North River Pediatrics, G. Jason Wilkes, Liann W. Drechsel, Diane Bolduc, Meredith Kreugel and James Yun. Other recipients included Dr. Anna and Joanne Holland in Drain, Glendale Ambulance District, Tri City Chiropractic and Lower Umpqua Hospital District in Reedsport.
