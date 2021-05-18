The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 200 fewer positive and presumptive positive COVID-19 test results Monday compared to Sunday.
The state reported 310 new cases in its Monday report after announcing 507 on Sunday. Over the two days, five deaths were reported statewide, raising the death toll attributed to the coronavirus to 2,590.
In Douglas County, there were 23 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported between Sunday and Monday. As of Monday’s afternoon report, 14 county residents were receiving hospital treatment, eight locally and six out of the area. There were 127 patients who had tested positive in isolation and 255 possible contacts in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team announced five pop-up vaccination clinics, which began Tuesday morning:
- Tuesday, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, 495 Azalea-Glen Road, 8 a.m.-noon
- Tuesday, Glendale Rural Fire Protection District, 218 Windy Creek Road, 1-4 p.m.
- Wednesday, Days Creek Charter School, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway, 8 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Milo Rural Fire Protection District, 21484 Tiller Trail Highway, 1-4 p.m.
- Thursday, U.S. Forest Service — Diamond Lake District, 2020 Toketee-Rigdon Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The rural clinics are free to anyone 18 or older and preregistration is not required.
The Oregon Health Authority said that the vaccination effort has been going strong statewide, averaging more than 27,000 vaccinations per day over the past week.
There have been 1,961,954 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 1,476,963 first and second doses of Moderna and 122,119 of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More than 2 million Oregonians have received at least a single dose of the vaccine.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a Facebook Live Q&A session Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page.
