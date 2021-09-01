As the delta variant continues its substantial spread in the United States and worldwide, one drug in particular has come under scrutiny by health officials in its ability to combat COVID-19.
Avermectin, originally developed in 1970, served as a way to fight parasitic infections in livestock. In 1981, an adapted variation of those avermectin compounds called ivermectin was introduced, and in 1986, 46 countries authorized the drug’s use in combatting parasitic infections in cattle, sheep and other animals. The development of ivermectin for use against human parasitic infections led to its creators — Satoshi Omura of Kitasato University in Tokyo and William Campbell of the pharmaceutical company Merck — sharing the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Today, ivermectin has become the hot topic du jour between advocates and opponents of the various available COVID-19 mRNA vaccinations.
Dr. Tim Powell, chief executive officer and medical director of Evergreen Family Medicine in Roseburg, wrote on Aug. 26 that he is an advocate of ivermectin as an alternative to the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines when it comes to early outpatient care against the coronavirus.
“Early outpatient treatment works,” Dr. Powell wrote in his blog on Evergreen’s website. “At Evergreen Family Medicine, we are aggressive in those stratified to be at risk in this early phase. We believe Regeneron, Ivermectin, anticoagulation, and judicious use of steroids and active monitoring is keeping patients out of the hospital.”
However, while the lower-dose ivermectin tablets intended for human use have approval from the Food and Drug Administration to treat intestinal infections — as well as a topical cream to treat head lice and other skin conditions — the drug has not been approved as a possible defense against COVID-19 as it is not an anti-viral medicine.
The use of ivermectin 3-milligram tablets for humans can have a negative interaction with other medications such as blood thinners. An ivermectin overdose has been shown to cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, allergic reactions, dizziness, balance issues, seizures and even coma or death, according to the FDA.
At the same time, only the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full FDA approval. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is currently undergoing FDA approval, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson is expected to follow.
“The bottom line in public health is prevention and education,” Douglas County Public Health spokesperson Tamara Howell said. “We don’t regulate what doctors or hospitals do. If someone has a question, they should talk to their primary care provider. We have no opinion one way or the other; that’s between you and your doctor.”
The debate over whether people should get the vaccination or not continues to rage, especially on social media platforms. Douglas County entered this week at just less than a 60% vaccination rate among all residents age 18 and older, well below the overall state average of 72.3% who have either started or completed the vaccination sequence, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“There are people on both sides of it,” Howell said. “People can choose to do what they want with the information we provide. There are going to be different theories, different ways to go about treatment.
“We just make recommendations and put the information we have out there,” she said.
As of Tuesday, 109 Douglas County residents were hospitalized locally, outside the county and in two cases, outside the state for specialized care. Of those, 103 of those were reportedly unvaccinated, Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said during his weekly Facebook Live question and answer session Tuesday night.
When the topic of ivermectin was brought up during Tuesday night’s presentation, Dannenhoffer put his hands up, simply saying, “I’m not going there.”
DPHN Director Dr. Dannenhoffer was asked the following question during Tuesday's Q&A Facebook session (41.35 of the below link):
Q: How do we encourage vaccines when Evergreen is suggesting alternatives they are using as an excuse to not get vaccinated?
A: I’m not even going to go there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_luPu-FzKp8
For the sake of clarity it must be stated that there is no debate about ivermectin among medical professionals. Unlike the vaccine, it is not approved by the FDA for emergency use or any other use in regard to Covid-19. Although there have been a smattering of positive studies, the results are quite inconsistent. The most recent reviews have shown it to not be effective. To then go so far as to recommend ivermectin instead of vaccination puts the recommending provider on the very edge of lunacy.
Indeed, the vaccine fools the body into producing copies of the virus's spike protein against which the body then produces antibodies. In covid infection, the virus itself commanders the body's cells to manufacture spike protein as well as dozens of other virus proteins. Thus, one wonders what exactly is gained over the vaccine by allowing a person to become infected by the virus to then be "rescued" by ivermectin? This greatly puzzles me.
[thumbup]Agreed, Scott.
[thumbup]
Thanks News Review for this article. You can tell a talented reporter when they report the in spite of the fact that they are surrounded by idiocy and don't go there. However, if you read between the lines you see everyone avoiding calling out the idiots including Dannenhoffer . . . could it be because the Powell's are on the Mercy Board's?
Do the Powells own any of Douglas County's funeral homes? Sure seems like they may.
https://twitter.com/GidMK
The above link is to a twitter page of an Epidemiologist who provides useful Ivermectin information.
Grateful for this article bringing to light the history behind Ivermectin.
The below link provides the history of the FLCCCA (Frontline Covid Critical Care Alliance) that may be influencing physicians. I suspect this alliance will crash and burn in the future.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/horse-paste-ivermectin-flccc_n_612d1980e4b02be25b5edd15
Donovan, thank you for this article. If patients are going to take ivermection, I'd much rather it was prescribed to them by a doctor who knew of their other medications and who would monitor their progress. That's far preferable to buying it from a local vet or the feed store.
I've read (and re-read) the letters, essays and blog posts written by Drs. John and Tim Powell from Evergreen medical clinic.
They are written to sound like science and medicine, but they are in fact Libertarian political speeches that twist science and medicine to justify a Libertarian point of view. That's my chief take-away. They are viewing covid through the lens of political policy that they're trying to pass off as science. Shame on 'em.
[thumbup]
Maybe these docs could share their anecdotal stories of any successes with Ivermectin use in this community.
I doubt they could.
There is always an alternative to anything and if people choose not to get a vaccine and work with their doctor on ways to treat Covid in the case they get it, the that is a person choice. People should have a choice rather than the government telling people they are to stupid to make their own decisions and force something that is not proven. Just cause it is FDA approved due to liberal pressures to approve it doesn't mean that this is safe and that there are something coming in the future. Alcohol DUII crashes kill innocent people in large numbers every year and yet by the standards on these comments we should outlaw alcohol and wine because we dont think you can consume it at a proper level, and you know whats best for everyone. Same goes for 2nd hand smoking. Where is all the outrage for protecting others regarding these topics. Maybe force vaccinations is racist given a White Privileged governor is forcing everyone to take something even if they don't want it.
Your post is essentially a political response to a medical/public health crisis.
Welcome to the discussion.
