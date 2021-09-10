Two senior care and assisted living facilities and one Roseburg Forest Products plant saw significant increases of positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report, released Thursday.
Timber Town Living, an assisted living facility in Sutherlin, reportedly had 20 new positive coronavirus tests associated with the facility, pushing the total count of its current outbreak to 39 cases. The outbreak at Timber Town Living was first reported Aug. 16.
Adams House Assisted Living in Myrtle Creek added 19 such cases over the past reporting week, with its first case reported Aug. 24.
Other senior living and congregate living facilities in Douglas County which saw an increase in cases included:
- Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, one new case, six total, first reported July 7
- Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living, two new, 15 total, first Aug. 4 (two deaths)
- The Pines at the Landing, one new, eight total, first Aug. 20
- Riverview Terrace, one new, four total, first Aug. 20
Chantele’s Loving Touch Memory Care in Sutherlin, which has had a previously reported outbreak, returned to the health authority’s outbreak list with a reported 11 new cases, the first reported Aug. 25.
Roseburg Forest Products’ Dillard plywood plant had 10 cases added to its current outbreak, raising its total to 37 cases. The last reported case at the plant was Sept. 1. RFP’s Riddle engineered wood plant added five cases for a total of 30, while Riddle’s plywood plant (37) and the Dillard Lumber plant (30) reported no new cases.
Other Douglas County workplaces which added cases to current outbreaks included:
- Douglas County Jail, six new, 20 total, last reported Aug. 26
- Costco Wholesale, two new, 19 total, last Aug. 25
- Applebee’s, two new, nine total, last Aug. 28
- UPS, two new, nine total, last Aug. 31
- Walmart, one new, 13 total, last Aug. 30
- Sherm’s Thunderbird, one new, seven total, last Aug. 27.
The TMS Call Center in Roseburg and Ingram Book Company in Green saw no new cases, while South River Community Health in Winston, Fred Meyer and Umpqua Dairy were moved to the health authority’s “resolved outbreak” category.
Any senior care or congregate living facility or workplace must go 28 days from its last reported case to be moved from an active outbreak to the resolved outbreak list.
(7) comments
I'll be very interested to see where I work at Costco how many people suck it up and get the vaccine, or just quit because they'd rather die than do something a democrat even suggested. As I've said in other posts, going by social media I'd say well over 70 percent of my co-workers I'd label as extreme far right. I'd honestly be surprised if more than 10 percent of the store is vaccinated. A lot of employees on social media seemed very irate and volatile over the president's mandate yesterday. One thing I didn't realize till a manager brought it up to me, with the medical mandate for the vaccine that must be met by next month, if you work in an area like the pharmacy, optical or hearing aide dept, you can't work there without being vaccinated. Costco tends to be pretty generous and understanding unlike most other retailers where if someone didn't want to get the shot, they'd just move them into another dept........and with the lack of employees we have and no one wanting to work, its not like we don't have a variety of places to put them. Other stores probably would not give them that option and tell them "good bye, heres the door!"
Another thing I'm noticing with people here, it now seems to be a taboo to say that someone is sick with covid. I'm noticing theres more and more people getting it that were the loudest about not taking any steps to get it or doing what a democrat says to do. I saw ever people sharing this post on facebook this week about an employee from that Smokey G BBQ place being sick with "the bug" as they called it. Its not the first time I've seen someone refer to covid as something else this last month as if its something forbidding to say now.
Merck, the pharmaceutical company that MANUFACTURES ivermectin, said they have found “no scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect” against covid, “no meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy” in people with covid, and “a concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies.”
This is from the Drug Company manufacturer of ivermectin. The company that has every incentive to promote their drug to make more money says it has no beneficial use for treating Covid and could actually cause death.
Meanwhile, Evergreen and Mercy Medical doctors continue to proscribe ivermectin, a horse de-worming drug, to their patients rather than encourage vaccinations.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/what-is-ivermectin-and-how-did-people-get-the-idea-it-can-treat-covid/ar-AAOibe2?li=BBnb7Kz
Below is the list of 57 Douglas County residents who have died since August 20 (20 days ago), when the Douglas County Public Health Network began identifying the vaccination status of residents who died of Covid. DPHN identified them in one of three categories; fully vaccinated, vaccinated (with one shot), or not vaccinated. I’ve also listed their sex, age, date tested positive, date died, location where they died and if they were fully vaccinated.
------------------------Date-----------Date---------------------------Fully
Sex---------Age----Tested---------Died--------Location----Vaccinated
Man--------50-----8/3/21-------8/13/21-----Mercy-----------No
Man--------84-----8/12/21-----8/17/21-----Mercy-----------Yes
Woman---73-----8/3/21-------8/18/21-----Mercy-----------No
Woman---87-----8/10/21-----8/19/21-----Mercy-----------No
Man--------88-----8/11/21-----8/19/21-----St Charles------Yes
Woman---60-----8/12/21-----8/19/21----------?--------------No
Woman---74-----8/12/21-----8/19/21------Mercy-----------No
Woman---69-----8/7/21-------8/20/21------Mercy-----------No
Man--------94-----8/6/21------8/20/21-------Mercy-----------No
Man--------61-----8/18/21-----8/21/21------Mercy-----------Yes
Woman---91-----7/30/21-----8/21/21------Residence-----Yes
Man--------65-----8/13/21-----8/22/21------Mercy-----------No
Man--------72-----8/8/21------8/22/21-------Mercy-----------No
Woman---48-----8/16/21-----8/22/21------Residence------No
Woman---97-----8/11/21-----8/22/21------Residence-----No
Woman---59-----8/23/21-----8/24/21------Mercy-----------No
Woman---72-----8/19/21-----8/24/21------Mercy-----------No
Woman---74-----8/13/21-----8/24/21------Mercy----------No
Woman---66-----8/10/21-----8/24/21------Mercy----------Yes
Woman---95-----8/17/21-----8/25/21------Residence-----Yes
Man--------66-----8/16/21-----8/25/21------Mercy----------No
Woman---56-----8/25/21------8/25/21-----Mercy----------No
Man--------85-----8/24/21-----8/25/21------Residence-----No
Woman---52-----8/25/21------8/25/21-----Residence-----No
Man--------50-----8/16/21-----8/26/21------Mercy-----------No
Man--------81-----8/10/21-----8/26/21------Mercy----------No
Man--------43-----8/2/21-------8/26/21------Mercy----------Yes
Woman---57-----8/9/21-------8/26/21------Mercy----------No
Man--------65-----8/20/21-----8/26/21------Mercy----------No
Man--------83-----8/16/21-----8/29/21------Mercy----------Yes
Man--------54-----8/20/21-----8/30/21------Mercy-----------No
Woman---53-----8/15/21------8/30/21-----Mercy-----------No
Woman---64-----8/2/21-------8/31/21------Residence-----No
Man--------68-----8/7/21------8/31/21-------Mercy-----------No
Man--------55-----8/19/21-----8/31/21-------Mercy----------No
Woman---67-----8/26/21------9/1/21-------Mercy-----------No
Woman---45-----8/24/21------9/1/21-------Mercy-----------No
Woman---64-----8/26/21------9/1/21-------Mercy-----------No
Man--------74-----8/21/21------9/1/21-------Portld-VA------No
Man--------26-----8/12/21------9/1/21------Harborview----No
Man--------65-----8/12/21------9/2/21-------Mercy-----------Yes
Man--------68-----8/22/21------9/2/21-------Mercy-----------No
Man--------54-----8/14/21------9/3/21-------Mercy-----------No
Woman---62-----8/28/21------9/3/21-------Mercy-----------Yes
Man--------53-----8/14/21------9/3/21-------Hillsboro-------No
Man--------79-----9/1/21-------9/3/21------------?--------------No
Woman---83-----8/31/21------9/4/21-------Mercy-----------No
Woman---73-----8/28/21------9/4/21-------Mercy----------Yes
Woman---74-----8/20/21------9/4/21-------McK-Will-------No
Man--------77-----8/18/21------9/4/21-------Mercy----------No
Man--------53-----8/23/21------9/5/21-------Mercy----------No
Man--------81-----8/31/21------9/5/21-------Mercy----------No
Woman---96-----9/1/21--------9/5/21-------Residence----No
Man--------74-----8/10/21------9/6/21------------?-------------No
Infant-------1------8/20/21------9/6/21-------Home----------NA
Woman---70-----8/25/21-------9/7/21-------Mercy----------No
Man--------75-----9/1/21--------9/7/21--------Mercy---------No
80.4% of Douglas County residents who died were NOT fully vaccinated. They averaged 66.0 years old, not including the infant.
19.6% of Douglas County residents who died WERE fully vaccinated. They averaged 73.7 years old.
At least 40 of the 57 deaths (70.1%) occurred at Mercy Medical Center. 15.8% died in their residence. 8.9% died in hospitals other than Mercy and 5.2% don’t have a listed location of death.
It sure would be interesting to know how many of the 57 people who died over the past 20 days were at the Douglas County Super Spreader Fair. I'm certain we will never get that information because it would further highlight how our Douglas County Commissioners did nothing new to stop those 57+ preventable deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority published their Long-Term Care Facility report (below link) last Tuesday.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/LTCFCOVID-19VaccinationData/WeeklyTrend
Below are the percentages of residents and staff that are fully vaccinated for every facility in Douglas County and the respective number of cases and deaths for each facility as identified in Wednesday’s OHA Outbreak Report (bottom link).
Facility---------------------------------------Staff-------Residents-------Cases----Deaths
Adams House Assisted Living----------22%---------100%-----------28
The Landing Senior Living---------------23%-----------76%------------6
The Pines at the Landing----------------23%-----------78%------------8
Forest Glen Senior Living----------------24%----------42%------------71----------2
Aiden Senior Living at Reedsport-----29%-----------59%
Riverview Terrace-------------------------30%-----------85%-------------9
Curry Manor--------------------------------30%-----------87%------------69----------9
Timber Town Living-----------------------35%----------91%------------48----------3
Callahan Village Assisted Living-------44%----------82%-------------3
Chantele’s Loving Touch Mem---------47%---------82%------------17
Callahan Court Memory Care----------47%----------87%
Rose Haven Nursing Center-------------53%---------75%------------74-----------6
Applegate Place-----------------------------53%---------80%
Umpqua Valley Nursing Center---------54%---------79%------------41-----------1
Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living-----56%---------86%-----------15-----------2
Avamere at Oak Park-----------------------63%---------72%
Brookdale -------------------------------------77%---------97%-------------3
The following Long-Term Care facility did not provide the OHA with data as requested.
Ashley Manor-Roseburg--------------------------------------------------3-----------0
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report-2021-09-09-FINAL.pdf
Seems that all those places will likely be covered by vaccine mandates. Good.
They need to be mandated since NONE of those places meet Oregon's minimum requirement of 80% vaccinated staff and residents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.