The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 65.
All three of the deaths occurred prior to April, but the county was not notified of the deaths until this week.
The first of the three deaths was a 76-year-old man who was diagnosed Jan. 19 and died Feb. 10. The county was notified by State of Oregon Vital Records about the man's death on Wednesday.
The State of Oregon Vital Records also notified the county Wednesday about the second death. This was a 90-year-old woman who was diagnosed Feb. 22 and died March 25.
The State of Oregon Vital Records also notified the county Thursday that a 77-year-old woman who was diagnosed Dec. 26 had died Jan. 9.
The response team reported ten new cases Thursday.
Six county residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, three locally and three out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 98 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 261 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 678 new cases Thursday and five new deaths.
Statewide, Oregonians have received 1,083,978 doses of Pfizer, 971,012 doses of Moderna and 61,539 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the health authority said.
A total of 824,299 people have now been fully vaccinated, having received either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
County by county vaccination figures were still not available from the health authority, which has been working since late March on a fix for a technical issue that caused problems with correctly assigning some vaccine recipients to counties.
According to today's press release;
"The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Dannenhoffer, DPHN and the DCCRT team extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all family members, friends, relatives, co-workers and community members of those who have passed after contracting this deadly virus."
How sincere can they really be to have NOT noticed for over 3 months that one of our community members died from the virus.
