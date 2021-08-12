Douglas County is approaching yet another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as the county's COVID-19 Recovery Team reported the 99th death of a county resident due to the illness.
Along with 161 total confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday, the county also announced the deaths of a 71-year-old woman who was diagnosed July 18 and died Monday, and a 59-year-old woman diagnosed July 31 and also died Monday.
There have been a total of 434 confirmed cases in Douglas County since Saturday. Forty-eight county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 43 being treated locally, four elsewhere in Oregon and one out-of-state.
Of those hospitalized between Aug. 1-7, the county's response team is reporting that 85.4% have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, while the remaining 14.6% are considered "breakthrough" cases. Of total positive COVID-19 cases in the same timeframe, it was found that 93.6% were unvaccinated.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently monitoring 991 patients with positive test results in isolation, as well as 424 potential contacts who are in quarantine.
The response team reported Wednesday that the county's total vaccination rate of eligible residents 16 and older was at 57.6%, with 54,293 of those residents having started the two-dose vaccination sequence of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority released Wednesday, Region 3 — which includes Lane, Douglas, Coos and Curry counties — had 86 of its available 91 intensive care unit beds available, and 524 of its available 604 non-ICU beds occupied.
In its Wednesday report, the health authority reported 1,991 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases, as well as eight deaths. Of those deaths, the authority reported that two of three recent Douglas County victims had underlying health conditions, while the presence of an underlying condition had not yet been confirmed for the third.
Oregon's death toll attributed to the coronavirus rose to 2,920.
WEEKLY OUTBREAK REPORT
Roseburg Public Schools Monday announced that it is monitoring five students and staff who have returned positive COVID-19 tests.
Two of the positive tests were students at Hucrest Elementary, the last of which was reported Aug. 4. There are single student cases at Jo Lane Middle School (Aug. 5) and Melrose Elementary (Aug. 9), as well as one at Phoenix School which was reported July 23. There was also one case among a staff member or volunteer at Roseburg High School.
Three Douglas County senior care or congregate living facilities also appeared the Oregon Health Authority's Weekly Outbreak Report. Rose Haven Nursing Center had three active cases, the last of which was reported July 30. Curry Manor is monitoring four cases (last reported July 26), while Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center remains at three total cases, the last of which was reported July 7. If no new cases are reported, Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation should be moved to the health authority's list of resolved cases in next week's report.
An active outbreak must go 28 days with no new cases to be considered "resolved."
The Workplace Outbreak Report saw a large number of Douglas County businesses dealing the current spike of COVID-19 cases.
The Roseburg Forest Products Riddle Plywood Plant (last case reported July 19), TMS Call Center in Roseburg (Aug. 2) and the Umpqua Valley Public Defender's office in Roseburg (July 28) all have 22 cases that are being monitored.
There are 12 active cases involving the Douglas County Jail (Aug. 5), 11 at Ingram Book Company (Aug. 2), and nine at Roseburg Forest Products' Dillard Lumber plant (Aug. 1). South River Community Health in Winston (Aug. 4), UPS in Green (Aug. 5) and the Roseburg Department of Human Services office (July 23) are all handling seven active cases, while Applebee's in Roseburg (Aug. 4) has reported six cases.
Douglas County had 12 Covid deaths in the last 13 days. Meanwhile, our County Commissioners, who demanded and received Covid restriction control from the Governor, have done NOTHING different to minimize the deaths.
[thumbup]
They can't. Were they to do anything different at this point, it would have to include they admit they were duped into believing the lie that Covid is a hoax, that it would be over in a matter of days. They would have to recognize that their political stance was causing death. They might have to apologize publicly, admitting they were *gasp* Wrong! No, no. It's far more important to stand their ground to save their power and authority. Their willingness to cause death over opening the county for the almighty dollar is a stance that will cause enough death that eventually those little pieces of paper with numbers on them will become moot as there's no one left to work for it or use it. At what point do we admit they're nothing more than death dealers for the sake of their politics?
So true. Maybe you remember when Commissioner Freeman did his best Trump impersonation during a Board of Commissioners meeting while discussing Covid and said, “There is no call for social distancing…There is no call to close events…People should go about their lives…This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
Little has changed. It has been the Commissioners politics since the very beginning that people will needlessly die and we’ll just move on to the next thing.
