The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported two new cases Saturday.
Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, five locally and six out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 95 people who have the illness and are in isolation, as well as another 514 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team and Aviva Health will hold vaccination clinics next week at the following times and locations:
• 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aviva Health will be at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St.
• 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Tiger Team will be at Oakland City Hall parking lot, 637 NE Locust St.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Tiger Team will be at Glide Rural Fire Protection District, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics.
The Tiger Team clinics are open to everyone 18 years or older, and the Aviva clinic is open to everyone 16 and older.
Vaccines are also available from many primary care providers and local health care providers and pharmacies.
The state established new capacity limits for indoor entertainment, recreation and fitness businesses. The new rules apply to moderate and high risk counties.
The new rules allow 10% occupancy or 50 total people at those establishments in high risk counties.
They allow 20% occupancy or 100 total people at those establishments in moderate risk counties.
Douglas County is currently labeled high risk.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 833 new cases and seven new deaths Saturday.
