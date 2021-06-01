The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 11 new cases Monday and 13 new cases Sunday.
Two more county residents died of the illness, the team reported Monday.
An 80-year-old man was diagnosed Thursday and died Sunday.
A 75-year-old man was diagnosed May 12 and died Sunday.
Seventeen county residents are currently hospitalized from the illness, 11 locally and six out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 187 people who have the illness and are in isolation and another 667 people who have had contact with an infected person and are in quarantine.
County health officials are encouraging those who want to travel or attend weddings, festivals and other events this summer to get vaccinated.
“The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to be a very effective tool for virus protection for those that have chosen to get their shot,” the response team said in a press release.
“So, as you plan your future events and destinations, think about your safety, the safety of others and the opening up of businesses, along with the lessening of restrictions as we get closer to achieving those vaccination targets,” the team said.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 257 new cases and two new deaths Sunday, and 229 new cases and three new deaths Monday.
And yet another death, the 78th, was reported today by the County Commissioner's Coronavirus Response Team. That's 5 deaths in the past 6 days. This time a 54-year old man.
Why aren't the Commissioners saying whether the people who died had been vaccinated?
