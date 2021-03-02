The first case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 has hit the West Coast, and it's right here in Douglas County.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed Tuesday that a Douglas County resident has tested positive for the variant.
Local health officials are concerned that the COVID-19 variants could be more infectious, more deadly, and less well controlled by current vaccines, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said in a press release Tuesday.
The Brazilian variant, also known as P.1, was first identified in Japan, in four people who had traveled to Brazil. The variant fueled a record-breaking case spike in the city of Manaus in the Amazon. Scientists said it has reinfected people previously immune from having contracted the original virus.
Ten cases have previously been found in America. They were in Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the case found here was confirmed Monday night from a swab sent to the CDC for genome sequence testing back in January.
Everyone who contracts COVID-19 is interviewed by local epidemiologists. Swabs are sent for genetic analysis when there are unusual circumstances.
"When the case was reported, our case investigators did a thorough interview, and found that the individual had recently traveled to Douglas County from South America," Dannenhoffer said in an email to The News-Review Tuesday.
The travel was related to a business trip to Brazil. Just one individual was on the trip, Dannenhoffer said.
Local public health officials are also awaiting results of other samples that were sent to the Centers for Disease Control for gene sequence DNA testing for COVID-19 variants.
Dannenhoffer is hopeful that the Brazilian variant hasn't spread widely.
"We believe it spread to one family member, but no further," he said.
Still, the presence of a case here is discouraging.
"It is very disappointing, because we were doing so well, and the variants could change that," Dannenhoffer said.
The individual with the variant became moderately ill but has fully recovered, he said.
It's believed that the variant can spread more rapidly than the original, and public health officials fear that an increase in the number of cases could put more strain on health care resources and lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.
"This is really serious!" Dannenhoffer said. "If this P.1 variant or other variants spread in Douglas County, we could see another big spike in cases."
He said Douglas County is ready if cases rise.
"We have had a relatively low number of hospitalizations, and we have a plan in place, and are prepared for an increase in cases, but we hope we never need it," Dannenhoffer said.
It's important to take steps to decrease risk, he said.
"COVID-19 is real. Public health measures such as social distancing from others not in your household, wearing masks and staying home when you are sick from work, school and events, is just as important for combating the spread of the original virus, as it will be for all of the variants," Dannenhoffer said.
Douglas County is one of the few counties where local public health epidemiologists continue to investigate, track and support all local COVID-19 cases. The work is done through the Douglas Public Health Network.
"It is through the continued diligence of the County, DPHN and the Epi-Team staff that we have recognized and corrected discrepancies in the state system, identified anomalies with testing facilities, traced and supported hundreds of residents in isolation and quarantine, and submitted samples to the CDC for variant testing," the response team said in its press release.
The response team reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, of a 91-year-old woman who was diagnosed Feb. 19 and died Sunday.
Twenty-five new cases were reported Tuesday.
Roseburg High School announced Tuesday that a person linked to the school had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 269 new cases statewide Tuesday and 13 new deaths.
The county's first, small shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was received Tuesday, and Dannenhoffer said it will be sent to ambulance companies that will deliver shots to people who are homebound. The vaccine was also sent separately by the state to local Bi-Mart pharmacies.
Future shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccines could be used to help vaccinate people who are homeless.
People who are homeless will become eligible to receive the vaccine March 29, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Dannenhoffer said in a Facebook Live session Tuesday that all the available vaccines are great, and his best advice for county residents is to get whichever one is available to you.
(17) comments
Congratulation Mike – you and your cabal of sycophants have successfully silenced nearly all dissenting opinions on the NR comment sections. I will occasionally come on here and remind people that your tactic is to speak in half-truths – cherry pick facts – and then draw “logical” assumptions, which you then repeat over and over in hopes that others will parrot your information as though it has some measure of validity.
The reality is you are nothing more than a conspiracy theorist at best and anti-Commissioner amateur political hack at worst. Sadly, I think you have even actually begun to believe some of your conspiracy theories and have created your own QAnon equivalent COVID rabbit hole. You care little about facts, truth or stopping the spread of COVID-19 infections in this County. Most people have probably long forgotten the pledge you made in these comments sections a year ago, which you stated that all you want to do is attack the Commissioners over some perceived slight you received from them. This started as a personal vendetta that you thinly disguised as some type of noble cause – it appears that has evolved into you thinking you are some type of social media warrior prophet that through your superior research skills of reading news articles and public web pages that you discovered COVID-gate.
It’s a sad commentary about the state of our society when (and this goes for people on the entire political spectrum) that it is now acceptable, even encouraged, that the ends justify the means – and facts don’t matter. Instead of constructive policy discussions we try to paint our political opponents with the brush of simple caricature narratives. Sure there will be some on here that either share in your misguided convictions, or are too poorly informed to recognize a con man when they see one, but you don’t fool all of us. A lot of us read your comments and just shake our heads.
[thumbdown]
“The person infected with the P.1 variant in Douglas County has known travel history prior to testing positive, according to the health authority.”
https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/03/coronavirus-in-oregon-first-west-coast-case-of-covid-variant-from-brazil-found-in-oregon.html
Approximately 8% of the total population in the U.S. and in Oregon has received both coronavirus vaccine doses and 15% has received the first dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (below link). This compares to 5% having received both Doses in Douglas County and 11% having received the first dose.
----------------------------Both-----------First
---------------------------Doses-----------Dose
Douglas County-------4.9%-----------11.2%
Oregon------------------8.4%------------15.1%
USA-----------------------7.9%-----------15.6%
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
I'm waiting for the inevitable front page article which is bound to happen with their mentality level where the commissioners and Heard test positive and they'll be able to tell us every place 100 percent they didn't get it from despite they can't trace most of the cases with the residents they rule over.
Who's to say they weren't all infected already and did what Trump did when he was vaccinated in January....just don't tell anyone.
[ban]
I would be very surprised if the commissioners haven't been vaccinated. Marco Rubio and Lindsay Graham were the first in line for the vaccine despite claiming it was a hoax for months.
douglas county residents aren't even trying to contain the corona virus and now some idiot has to go to brazil to find a new variant
From the National Academy for State Health Policy:
December 14, 2020 -- States Re-think Contact Tracing and Case Investigation Strategies as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Oregon has shifted tracking priorities as its case counts rise drastically to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents in long-term care facilities, jails, foster homes, etc. Contact tracers are still advised to perform the first two steps of tracing: interviewing new COVID-19 cases and finding their contacts and notifying them to get tested and quarantine, but they will no longer do ongoing monitoring of these groups.
https://www.nashp.org/states-re-think-contact-tracing-and-case-investigation-strategies-as-covid-19-cases-rise/
Updated on Febrary 16, 2021 -- Click on Oregon on the map and see a more detailed report on Oregon's current policy on contact tracing. You can also see how other states are contact tracing by clicking on the map.
https://www.nashp.org/state-approaches-to-contact-tracing-covid-19/
According to today's County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team Press Release (below link);
"Douglas County is among one of the few counties that continues to investigate, track and support all local COVID-19 cases."
Do people really believe the Commissioners misleading and untruthful comments like these. Does anyone really believe the majority of counties in the U.S. no longer bother to track and support coronavirus cases? What fantasy world do our Commissioners live in?
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/3-02-2021-DCCRT-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19-1.pdf
Please read to understand, not react. Douglas County is indeed one of the few counties whose public health department unilaterally investigates, tracks and supports local COVID-19 cases. Other counties and jurisdictions of course continue to track their local cases, but oftentimes are supported by other organizations and institutions to do so. DPHN does it by itself - a truly Herculean feat that should be praised. Kudos to Dr. Dannenhoffer and the entire DPHN team!
What organizations and institutions do you mean that are different than the 12 organizations and institution that support DPHN and have their logo published on every DPHN press release? Can you please cite your sources that show other counties have more organizations and institutions supporting them than Douglas County? Maybe provide a couple location where what you say is actually happening.
BUT LET'S NOT TELL ANYONE WHERE THE OUTBREAKS ARE IN THE COUNTY!!! This SECRET nonsense has to stop it's not helping anyone.
[thumbup]
TUESDAY’S VACCINE UPDATE
Douglas County moved up to the sixth from last county in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. 12,522 of Douglas County’s 112,251 residents have received their first shot. 11.2% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated compared to Oregon’s average of 15.1%.
Now that Douglas County has the Brazilian variant of the virus, does this mean vaccinations will be too little, too late?
Below is the updated percentage of residents vaccinated with one dose in each Oregon County today and each county’s current risk level.
-----------------------------------------Risk
COUNTY-------------%-------------Level
Wheeler----------31.43----------Lower
Polk----------------19.02----------High
Deschutes--------18.72----------High
Benton------------17.99----------Extreme
Baker--------------16.78----------Lower
Sherman----------16.76----------Lower
Lincoln------------16.60----------Lower
Wallowa----------16.53----------Lower
Jefferson---------16.50-----------Extreme
Hood River-------15.79----------Moderate
Multnomah-----15.65----------High
Harney------------15.22----------Moderate
Lane---------------15.21----------High
OREGON---------15.09
Wasco------------14.95----------Lower
Klamath----------14.87-----------High
Marion-----------14.81----------High
Tillamook-------14.17-----------Lower
Gilliam-----------13.81-----------Lower
Lake---------------13.71----------Moderate
Clackamas------13.54-----------Moderate
Crook-------------13.50----------High
Curry-------------13.46-----------Moderate
Washington----13.43-----------Moderate
Yamhill----------13.41-----------High
Linn---------------13.23-----------Moderate
Jackson----------13.22-----------High
Union------------12.63-----------Moderate
Coos--------------12.41-----------Extreme
Grant-------------12.08-----------Lower
Clatsop----------11.87-----------Lower
Douglas----------11.16-----------Extreme*******
Malhuer---------10.97-----------Moderate
Josephine-------10.44-----------Extreme
Morrow----------10.28----------Moderate
Columbia---------9.74-----------High
Umatilla----------9.60-----------High
CDC (below link) indicates 51,610 vaccine doses were delivered to Oregon since yesterday. A total of 1,293,025 vaccine doses have been delivered to Oregon. Of that, 997,444 doses have been administered. 295,581 doses have not been administered. The most one-day doses administered in Oregon were 33,575 on February 26. This means Oregon has 9 days of vaccine supply left to be administered at its maximum vaccination rate.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
25 new coronavirus cases and 1 DEATH were reported in today’s press release from the County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force, bringing Douglas County totals to 2,519 cases and 55 deaths.
Roseburg Veteran Affairs reported 0 new coronavirus cases since yesterday, keeping Roseburg VA totals at 238 cases and 9 deaths. Since yesterday, Roseburg VA reported administering 51 doses of vaccine. Roseburg VA reported 3,838 veterans have been vaccinated with one dose and 1,314 veterans having received both doses of vaccine according to the VA National website link below.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
The Commissioners Response Team reported 301 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 268.2 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum case rate of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.