Austin Stevens thought nothing of it, really.
His 4-year-old son had an infection and he needed to fill a prescription to help him get well. The Bi-Mart pharmacy where he had been going to fill such prescriptions had closed, the Walgreens where his account was transferred wouldn’t take his insurance, so he swung by the Rite Aid in downtown Roseburg to drop off the prescription for antibiotics.
Stevens came back the next day to get the medicine, and that’s when the nightmare began. The pharmacy technician was there alone and told Stevens it was his first day on the job. He couldn’t find Stevens’ prescription. Stevens came back two days later and waited in line two hours to get the medicine, but the pharmacy again said it had no record of his prescription.
Stevens said during the wait he talked to several other people in line for medicine, and they all had similar stories. One said the pharmacy lost their prescription, another said the pharmacy couldn’t find them in their system and yet another said they came back three days in a row to get a prescription filled and still didn’t have it.
Even the acting store manager had issues with the pharmacy, Stevens said.
“He told me that he would never go to the pharmacy in the store because his dad had a heart attack and he would be worried he wouldn’t get his prescription filled,” Stevens said.
Stevens is not alone in experiencing problems with his local pharmacy. All across Douglas County, other people are telling similar stories of long waits, lost prescriptions and other issues with their local pharmacy.
The reason for the long lines and prescription mix-ups involves several factors, industry experts say.
Foremost, there is simply a shortage of pharmacy employees to handle the volume of requests for medicine and services that pharmacies provide.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a nationwide staffing shortage across the board, with many businesses struggling to find workers. Pharmacies are experiencing that worker shortage — there are just not enough people to handle the influx of customers seeking services, resulting in longer wait times for prescriptions and vaccines, and in some cases reduced pharmacy hours. Some pharmacies have even closed temporarily due to staffing shortages.
A survey released last fall by the National Community Pharmacists Association found that 80% of pharmacies nationwide were having trouble filling open positions.
“There has been an increase in the number of pharmacists and pharmacy technicians leaving the profession,” said Joe Schnabel, executive director of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy. “Pharmacy is a very stressful working environment and much more complex than most people realize — a pharmacist I used to work with called it ‘juggling baby seals and chain saws’ — resulting in reduced ability to staff the pharmacies that are open. A pharmacy that is understaffed will not be able to keep up with the work being asked of it.”
Exacerbating that worker shortage are the added tasks pharmacy employees are being asked to do in response to the coronavirus. In addition to filling prescriptions, employees now are charged with administering COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.
Additionally, the squeeze on independent pharmacies by the large national companies has made a bad problem worse. The big stores — CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Cigna, UnitedHealth Group, Kroger and Rite Aid — are squeezing out the independent pharmacies.
That phenomenon played out here in Oregon last fall when Bi-Mart closed its pharmacies and sold its accounts to Walgreens, thereby consolidating the retail pharmacy business, giving customers fewer choices and even longer lines. Bi-Mart is headquartered in Eugene and has more than 80 stores in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
“Transferring prescription records from one pharmacy to another is a very complex process, which may reduce access to medications,” Schnabel said. “There are also other pharmacies that are closing due to the poor financial situation for pharmacies, which pre-dated the pandemic.”
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, has raised concerns about this consolidation and what it means for rural independent pharmacies. In a letter Wyden wrote last year to the Federal Trade Commission, he pointed out that those handfuls of national pharmacy chains account for nearly 75% of revenues from dispensing prescriptions. On the flip side, in about the last 15 years more than 1,200 independent rural pharmacies have closed, Wyden wrote.
This consolidation has the effect of squeezing the independent pharmacies out of the market, forcing more customers to go to the chain stores, he wrote.
Schnabel said it’s impossible to predict how long the current situation will last, but he remains hopeful.
“As the pandemic resolves, I would hope that the situation improves over the next several months.,” he said. “Pharmacists and technicians who have left the profession may choose to return when working conditions improve and more pharmacies are likely to open when the economic environment improves.”
Schnabel also said it’s difficult to determine what it will take to return things back to normal.
“That’s the million-dollar question, and we are all beginning to wonder what ‘normal’ is,” he said. “It may never go back to the way it was before COVID, but hopefully pharmacies will be able to meet their customer’s needs safely and efficiently.”
CHANGES UNDERWAYThat’s not to say efforts aren’t underway to address the problems. Schnabel said the Board of Pharmacy is trying to improve the situation with a number of regulatory changes, including pharmacies to post their hours of operations and any closures, allowing them to do more work over the phone and allowing pharmacies to use lockers for prescription pick-up after hours.
In the meantime, pharmacy customers are trying to get used to the new normal.
Jim Titus, of Roseburg, said back in November, the Rite-Aid on Stephens Street closed its drive-thru window and he had to wait inside for an hour and 40 minutes.
“It was bad,” he said.
“I was appreciative of the people who were working. They couldn’t say much to me about why they were short-staffed, but I assumed it was a lack of vaccinated employees,” he said.
Titus had an aneurysm a couple of years ago and it’s important he get his medications on time.
He said he’s learned the importance of getting prescription refills ordered early enough. But even that doesn’t always work.
“I can show it up a week later to pick it up and they’ll say it’s not ready. That’s kind of the new normal, actually, and so I just kind of build that into my routine,” he said.
Not everyone has been facing long waits at the pharmacy.
Florence Straight, of Elkton, said the line was short at the Costco Pharmacy last week when she picked up a prescription salve for her hip surgery wound.
“They moved right along. There were not very many ahead of me,” she said.
Penny Rue, of Sutherlin, said the lines haven’t been bad at Sutherlin Drug, either.
“I always call my meds in early to give them time to get it done,” she said.
Rue said former Bi-Mart pharmacy customers are being stuffed into remaining pharmacies, and she thinks that’s what’s causing long lines in some places.
“They’re overwhelmed trying to get all of that done. So I think in time they’ll get it figured out. It’s just kind of mind-boggling right now,” she said.
Schnabel, executive director of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy, said it might pay to shop around for a pharmacy that can deliver medicine in a reasonable amount if time, at least for now.
“If a pharmacy is not able to provide medication that is needed urgently, it may require finding another local pharmacy that is able to provide service in a more timely manner,” he said. “Some pharmacies are not as busy as others and it may be possible to find one that is able to fill prescriptions more quickly. If your prescription is at one pharmacy, it can usually be transferred to another pharmacy to be filled.”
Mail-order pharmacies may be another option, Schnabel said, although that could make it more difficult to get advice from a pharmacist.
As for Stevens, he is still soured by the ordeal he went through to try and get the medication for his son. In his exchanges with Rite Aid management, it was apparent the problems occurring were widespread.
“I have just recently come to manage this area which includes the Roseburg store, so I am not familiar with your complaint,” one regional manager wrote in an email to Stevens. “In addition, since there was no leadership in place for a time, the amount of customers I had to respond to were in the hundreds.
“I cannot repair and fix everything in Roseburg overnight, and frankly I would venture to say anyone that helped you may not be working for us anymore,” the email continued. “What I can say is that team is dedicated and trying to do their best. I’m sorry you had a poor experience, but we are doing everything in our power to provide the service that is expected from us, and we will continue to make improvements.”
Stevens said he was ultimately able to get the medication he needed for his son elsewhere. Stevens also said he made it clear to Rite Aid officials that he didn’t want money from them or even an apology. He just wants the problems with the pharmacy to be resolved.
“I told them all I want to know is that your pharmacy will do better because our community is having an issue,” Stevens said. “I know I’ll never go back there.”
— Staff writer Carisa Cegavske contributed to this report.
I'm a happy Costco Pharmacy customer, but some months ago after out-patient surgery I decided to fill a post-op prescription at the downtown Rite Aid. I thought it would save me time and steps at Rite Aid...boy, was I wrong; decided right then and there to avoid them in the future.
