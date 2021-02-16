With 39 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Douglas County appears to be headed toward the "extreme risk" category.
The state determines the risk levels for each county every two weeks. Douglas County has been in the lower "high risk" level since Jan. 1.
Douglas County spokesperson Tamara Howell said the state's two-week risk window review runs from Feb. 7 through this Friday, and the number of new cases over that time period is already at 251 with four days to go.
According to the metrics currently used by the state, counties must remain below 200 cases per 100,000 people over designated two-week periods. For Douglas County, that means not rising above 224 cases.
The state will announce on Monday which counties will be moved into new risk categories. If the county does move to extreme risk, that would happen Feb. 26.
Bars and restaurants would once again be closed to indoor dining, and gyms larger than 500 square feet would be limited to six clients at a time and smaller gyms to one client at a time.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, who heads up the county's COVID-19 response, said the impact of moving to "extreme risk" will be felt by businesses like restaurants and gyms.
But they don't affect places like churches, schools and long-term care facilities.
"Those places where we're seeing the cases are not impacted by the closures. There's some irony in that," Freeman said.
Freeman said that illustrates the problem of a one-size-fits-all state metric.
"We've said all along allowing local decision making and local choices we could tailor whatever precautions that needed to be made specific to our community. It would have more effect on lowering the case count, but we're not allowed to do that," Freeman said.
He said it's hard seeing the numbers rise over the past week and a half.
"We as a community, as a county have done extremely well for a year. we've had some of the lowest case counts in the nation for the better part of a year here in Douglas County," Freeman said.
He attributed those low case counts to people making small, meaningful choices every day.
"Certainly something has changed over the last week or so," he said.
He doesn't know what changed, but people are tired of the pandemic and some people, including some elected officials and health care providers, are making comments that contradict COVID-19 precautions.
"There's a ton of information out there that people are trying to pick through to decide what's best for them," he said.
He said the county has always believed giving people the most accurate, current information with the best recommendations is the right strategy.
"We're going to continue to do that," he said.
The county reported no new deaths Tuesday.
Fourteen county residents are hospitalized with the illness, nine locally and five out of the area.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 239 people with the illness who are in isolation and another 558 people who have been in contact with an infected person and are in quarantine. That's a total of 797 people.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 411 new cases and one new death Tuesday.
It appears Douglas County will soon be elevated to the “extreme” risk level because of recent record number of coronavirus cases. In response, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman stated Oregon’s restrictions are ineffective for Douglas County and he has known “all along” about more effective restrictions but he wasn’t allowed to put them in place.
Commissioner Freeman, what exactly are the effective restrictions YOU would have put in place to prevent Douglas County’s increase back to the extreme risk level? Please tell us so we can start encouraging people to adopt your different recommendations. You always talk about how you would have done things differently, but you never tell us what those different things are. Enlighten us please.
Commissioner Freeman said it's hard seeing the numbers rise over the past week and a half. He knows increased cases were not caused by bars, restaurants and gyms but claims to NOT know what is causing the increased cases.
Commissioner Freeman, how can you say you know how to address this problem if you claim to not know what caused it? How can you implement custom coronavirus restrictions for Douglas County when you admit to not knowing what caused the increase in cases?
Freeman would have kept things open and folks maskless while we attempted herd immunity au natural. Sure a bunch of people would have died, but that's a small price to pay for the economy. Aren't Republicans great?!?!
TUESDAY’S VACCINE UPDATE
Douglas County remains the second to last County in Oregon for vaccinating its residents. 8,558 of Douglas County’s 112,251 residents have received their first shot. 7.6% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated compared to Oregon’s average of 11.6%. Only Columbia County at 7.3% has vaccinated a lower percentage of its residents than Douglas County.
Below is the updated percentage of residents vaccinated in each Oregon County today and each county’s risk level according to the Oregon Health Authority.
-----------------------------------------Risk
COUNTY-------------%-------------Level
Wheeler-----------29.97----------Lower
Deschutes--------15.63-----------High
Polk----------------14.36----------Extreme
Benton-----------13.85-----------Extreme
Wallowa---------13.62-----------Lower
Sherman---------13.54-----------Lower
Harney-----------13.48-----------Lower
Lincoln-----------13.38------------High
Jefferson--------12.60-----------Extreme
Hood River------12.55------------High
Baker-------------12.15-----------Lower
Multnomah-----12.03------------High
Wasco------------12.00-----------Extreme
OREGON---------11.45
Lane--------------11.29-----------Extreme
Marion-----------11.15----------Extreme
Klamath---------11.08------------High
Lake---------------10.94----------Moderate
Jackson----------10.78-----------Extreme
Clackamas------10.19------------High
Curry-------------10.17-----------Lower
Crook------------10.06-----------Extreme
Linn---------------10.05------------High
Yamhill------------9.84-----------Extreme
Washington-----9.78------------High
Tillamook--------9.63-----------Lower
Grant--------------9.59-----------Lower
Clatsop-----------9.52-------------High
Gilliam------------9.39-----------Lower
Coos---------------9.35----------Extreme
Union-------------9.26----------Extreme
Malhuer----------8.96----------Extreme
Josephine--------8.33----------Extreme
Morrow-----------7.96----------Moderate
Umatilla----------7.70-----------Extreme
Douglas-----------7.63********High****
Columbia---------7.31-------------High
The CDC (below link) indicates 862,205 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Oregon, which is enough to vaccinate 20.4% of all Oregon residents. 691,452 doses have been administered. 170,753 vaccine doses have NOT been administered. That’s an average of 4,743 doses sitting on the shelf in EVERY Oregon County that have yet to be administered.
