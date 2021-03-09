Zonta Club of Roseburg presented four key members of the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team with yellow roses, signifying the 2021 Rose Day Award, for their work to unselfishly improve the community.
A small award ceremony took place Monday on the steps of the Douglas County Courthouse. Monday was both International Women's Day and the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Douglas County.
"This just shows what a great team we have, and mostly women," said Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer. "This is a wonderful group of people that has just been leading the charge."
Dannenhoffer was one of the four members who received a rose. The others were Tamara Howell, Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team spokesperson, Christin Rutledge, program manager, and Vanessa Becker, Douglas Public Health Network spokesperson.
A rose bush will also be planted near the visitors center in honor of all other team members who helped with the COVID-19 response.
"It takes a team," Howell said. "This isn't just an individual effort and when we started this a year ago, I don't think we realized we were going to be in it for the long haul. But we are still here. And I couldn't ask for a better team to work with on this and accomplish all the things that we've accomplished this last year and continue to fight the COVID battle."
The response team has worked to educate people, slow the spread, save lives and help restore jobs since the start of the pandemic. In the last year they have created more than 100 videos and more than 350 daily updates.
"Zonta particularly appreciates the efforts of the DPHN COVID-19 Response Team since the coronavirus has disproportionately impacted women locally and globally," Zonta member Laura Jackson said, adding that women have been impacted more financially and socially.
For more information about Zonta visit www.zontaroseburg.org.
