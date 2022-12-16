As if the pandemic involving COVID-19 wasn’t enough, medical personnel locally and nationally are now dealing with an early and more intense influenza season as well as a spike in respiratory syncytial virus, which has its greatest impact on toddlers and seniors.
While COVID-19 has been in Oregon for nearly three years, the flu and RSV season, which normally begins in late spring, have both added to the workload of healthcare workers in Douglas County, Oregon as a whole, and nationwide.
“These typically hit in the early spring,” Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said of the flu and RSV seasons. “It spreads, then it goes away. This year, because we’re out and around again, (those viruses) are making up for lost time.”
The first cases of both the flu and RSV were detected in November, and were more than the county normally experiences.
“The thing that’s different is that this year the surge is bigger and much earlier,” said Dannenhoffer, who also is a pediatrician. “We’re seeing a surge in COVID-19, a surge of the flu and RSV. All three together are making the hospitals quite full.”
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that in Oregon alone, an average of more than 1,100 weekly cases of RSV. In contrast, the center reported an average of less than 10 cases weekly between July 23 and September 24.
RSV initially presents itself as a mild cold. While most people recover in a week or two, RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year old.
Not only is the surge of influenza and RSV affecting the community, but it also is having an impact on those who provide care for the patients.
“The providers get this, too,” Dannenhoffer said. “It’s not only sick patients, but sick providers. It’s a really tough time (before the holidays).”
The current iteration of the flu virus presents mostly the same symptoms as previous seasons: high fever, body aches and dry cough.
Dannenhoffer recommended that those who have not received their flu vaccine consider getting their flu shot, as well as keep up to date on their COVID-19 boosters when eligible. If someone is feeling flu-like symptoms, it is recommended that they self-quarantine for a five- to seven-day period until symptoms subside.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(1) comment
Unfortunately, people with other issues are being told they have the flu when that's not the case. My son went to urgent care with a classic sinus infection, nothing else. He spent 2 hours in the packed clinic only to be told he had the flu with no testing or paying attention to what symptoms he did have.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.