As if the pandemic involving COVID-19 wasn’t enough, medical personnel locally and nationally are now dealing with an early and more intense influenza season as well as a spike in respiratory syncytial virus, which has its greatest impact on toddlers and seniors.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Tonya
Tonya

Unfortunately, people with other issues are being told they have the flu when that's not the case. My son went to urgent care with a classic sinus infection, nothing else. He spent 2 hours in the packed clinic only to be told he had the flu with no testing or paying attention to what symptoms he did have.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.