Douglas County health officials announced Thursday, that there was one new positive case of COVID-19 virus in the county, bringing the confirmed number of cases to four.
Douglas Public Health Network is working to identify who the person may have had contact with. Information about the newest case is not being released, and close contacts of the confirmed case will be notified by public health.
There have been no deaths from the COVID-19 virus in Douglas County and 139 negative tests. DPHN has set up a new online tracking system on their website, www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org, with test results for Douglas County residents and plans to have the chart updated at noon every day.
Oregon now has 316 reported cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths have been reported in the state.
Oregon state health officials released the Governor’s Joint Task Force for Health Care Systems Response to COVID-19 Thursday in Portland.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger of the Oregon Health Authority said the predictions are used to project where Oregon will be over the next two months. The graphs end on May 8, which he said will give them some certainty whether the models are accurate or not.
“These projections tell us that the sacrifices that Oregonians are making right now can help to save lives,” Sidlinger said. “At the same time, it paints a dark picture of what could happen if we don’t all work together, we can’t afford to drop our guard.”
Sidlinger said the task force has four main objectives. They want to procure and distribute critical medical supplies; optimize hospital capacity go prepare for the expected surge of COVID-19 patients; mobilize the necessary healthcare workforce; and maintain transparency and coordination to ensure unified COVID-19 emergency response across Oregon.
Becky Hultberg, CEO of Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said collaborative efforts across the health care system are needed to fight COVID-19.
“The goal is that the surge is manageable so that our hospitals can provide the highest quality care to every patient every time,” Hultberg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.