Reported cases of COVID-19 have appeared to remain steady, with a total of 1,400 new cases across the state as of Sunday. In Douglas County, as of Wednesday, the Douglas Public Health Network reported 263 new cases of COVID-19.
In an Oregon Health Authority media briefing Wednesday afternoon, Dean Sidelinger, the state's health officer and epidemiologist, provided an update on COVID-19. Although cases of the coronavirus appear to have leveled, they do not capture true results due to under testing and reporting, according to Sidelinger.
At the same time, hospitalization rates are rising. On June 17, 309 positive COVID-19 patients were reported and as of July 20, 424 are in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment across Oregon.
“While we’re projecting there is sufficient hospital capacity to care for everyone across the state, collected efforts, taken by all of us, will continue to blunt the spread of COVID-19,” Sidelinger said. “This includes being up to date with recommended vaccinations, wearing masks in crowded indoor settings and consider changing or postponing activities that promote spread while COVID-19 rates are high.”
Some hospitals across the state are struggling due to understaffing — as a result of burnout and typical trends that show staffing decreases in the summer due to vacations.
COVID-19 is not the only stressor on hospitals as there are many other patients with other conditions in need of care, according to Sidelinger.
The new BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant is the dominant variant across the United States, including Oregon. It is shown to have increased transmissibility leading to a potential for increased severity and breakthrough, according to Sidelinger. However, there is currently no data to definitively say if it leads to increased severity in cases.
The good news? Evidence continues to show that vaccines remain effective at preventing severe disease and death, even against the new variants, according to Sidelinger.
A new vaccine is on the horizon for unvaccinated adults, shown to be 90.4% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness, according to the FDA, which issued an emergency authorization for the vaccine on July 13.
Novavax, the new COVID-19 vaccine, uses protein technology to enhance the immune response to fighting COVID-19. The two-dose vaccine is predicted by Sidelinger to be available for adults in Oregon who have not been vaccinated in the next week.
As of Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 84.5% of Oregonians over 18 had been vaccinated and 47.3% boosted.
“I think what we will likely see is a plateau of current COVID-19 patients in the hospital, likely over the coming days or weeks, before we see that coming down significantly,” Sidelinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.