Douglas County has seen one new COVID-19 case in the past five days, giving Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer reason for cautious optimism.
"I think we're driving up to the corner, I don't think we're at the corner yet," Dannenhoffer said. "Overall, I think we're doing OK."
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county remains at 12 and three of those have now recovered, which leaves nine active cases. Five patients had been hospitalized but out of the nine cases remaining, two remain in the hospital. No deaths from the coronavirus have been reported in the county.
The state's new cases dropped to 49 down from 64 new cases the previous day. The total number of cases for the state is 1,181. There have been 33 deaths reported due to CORONA-19 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Dannenhoffer complimented Douglas County residents in following the state executive orders in place to try to slow the spread of the virus.
"We're doing very well, people are doing such a great job with the social distancing and such a good job with masks and staying home when we ask them to," he said. "It's heartwarming to see Oregonians come together and get rid of thins thing together."
Dannenhoffer has been asked by Gov. Kate Brown, to participate in a COVID-19 Medical Advisory Panel — made up of a group of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical professionals from across the state.
The panel will help to develop strategies to address pressing needs, identify potential gaps and challenges, and give feedback from the front lines of Oregon’s health care response to COVID-19.
"The group is really to advise her about all things COVID, about the future, what we should do and how we should address the COVID emergency," Dannenhoffer said. "I think they wanted somebody from public health and somebody from rural Oregon, so they wanted to get a fairly diverse group."
The panel will meet twice weekly and review Oregon’s response efforts in the areas of testing capacity, hospital capacity, personal protective equipment acquisition, and the continued effectiveness of Oregon’s social distancing measures.
