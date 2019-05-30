The connection between concussions and dementia will be explored at the Dementia & Brain Injury Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave.
Certified dementia trainer Pam Speta will speak at 10 a.m., followed by Beryl McClelland at 10:30 a.m.. McClelland, a registered nurse and certified dementia trainer, will speak about how concussions happen and what the symptoms are. Veterans advocate Linda Mooney will speak at 11:30. Following a lunch break, neurogerontologist and Brain Injury Alliance of Oregon Director Sherry Stock will speak at 1 p.m. At 3 p.m., pharmacist Audrey Wadhwani will discuss the impact of different drugs on dementia patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.