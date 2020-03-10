Douglas County health officials are not releasing any information about the lone individual who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but said the individual was likely sickened because of what officials call "community spread."
"They had no recent travel to the countries that have it, and they had no contact with a known case, so we think this was a community spread," Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said Monday.
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The person in question was listed as a presumptive positive, meaning the individual tested positive at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory, but the results have yet to be confirmed by the CDC.
Dannenhoffer declined to release any information about the individual's age, sex, location, or status, even though the Oregon Health Authority said consulted with the Oregon Department of Justice to receive approval for releasing basic information because of the "intense public interest."
Dannenhoffer did say that the person was not someone who had a lot of interactions with the public.
"We look for high-risk exposures and we can tell people that (the individual was) not in any high-risk exposures, meaning they weren't like a day care worker or anything like that," he said.
Testing for coronavirus is currently being done on people have traveled to one of the heavily-infected countries and have symptoms, people who have been in contact with someone who had symptoms, and people who have symptoms that are severe enough to be hospitalized, Dannenhoffer said.
The tests, however, are complicated and take a lot of time to process, he said, and hospitals are clogging up with people who are worried they might be infected because they are showing minor symptoms.
"Unfortunately, that's clogging it up, both exposing other people at the hospital to what they have, and exposing them to what other people have," Dannenhoffer said. "(CHI Mercy Medical Center) is working on ways to separate out the people with respiratory illness, but we think perhaps 30-40% of the people that go to the emergency room every day could either not be seen at all, or treated in another care setting."
Treatment for the coronavirus is still an unknown, according to the CDC. On its website, the health organization says "there is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19," and a vaccine, despite conflicting reports for government officials, is still far away.
Dr. Anthoy Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infections diseases and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke before the House Appropriations Committee and said a vaccine is still at least 12-18 months away, according to The New York Times.
Residents can take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza by taking note of the following:
- Stay home while you are sick.
- Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
- Consult the CDC's travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
