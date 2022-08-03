Every two seconds, someone in the United States is in need of blood. Unfortunately, the availability of donated blood has reached a “critical” status.
“If our blood drives don’t pull in the units we need, our hospitals could run out of their needed supply,” said Val Gordon, account manager for the American Red Cross in Douglas and Coos counties.
In her position, Gordon is responsible for making sure blood drives are scheduled not only daily, but sometimes twice a day, and that they have sponsors to help get the word out to potential donors. Those drives are scheduled up to six or even eight months ahead of time to try and log a full schedule of donors.
There are a number of factors which have had a significant impact lowering blood supplies, the COVID-19 pandemic playing a major role.
Since early 2020, getting people to donate one pint of blood has been a struggle.
“COVID hit us hard,” Gordon said, noting a 20% drop in regular donations. She said part of that was because of the chaos born of dealing with health safety restrictions, many high schools and colleges stopped organizing their own blood drives.
“We have always, always suffered during the summers (when school is out of session), but that’s still a big number to lose,” Gordon said.
She said one of the bigger losses was the blood drives that Roseburg High School would traditionally host, but noted that Douglas and Riddle high schools also stopped holding drives. The two-day blood drives held at Roseburg High, for example, could yield up to 100 units.
“In Douglas and Coos counties, we have a very great group of donors, but what we’re struggling with is a lot of no-shows,” Gordon said. “People might forget their appointment because it was scheduled so far in advance. We have a very reliable group but need to get more people to understand the need and get them to become lifelong donors.”
Every pint of blood donated, regardless of a person’s blood type, has the potential to save three lives. Each donation is tested and then separated into platelets, plasma and whole blood. However, each donation has a shelf life of around 40 days before it must be discarded.
“It’s a personal choice. Not everybody wants to donate,” Gordon said. “When people are closer to it (impacted by the need of blood for themselves or a loved one) they have a better understanding of the need.”
People who are interested in donating but are unsure if they are eligible or are seeking an upcoming drive in their area can visit the American Red Cross online at www.redcrossblood.org. On the home page, scroll over the “Donate Blood” tab at the top of the page, which will provide a drop-down menu and click on the necessary link.
