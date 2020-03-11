Douglas County still has only one presumptive case of the novel coronavirus. The case was reported on Sunday and the identification of the person and where they are from are being withheld.
The one presumed case in the county was still not confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of late Tuesday.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer has declined to release any information about the individual’s age, sex, location, or status, even though the Oregon Health Authority consulted with the Oregon Department of Justice to receive approval for releasing basic information because of the “intense public interest.”
"I am told the patient is doing well," Dannenhoffer said. "There are no new cases in Douglas County and preparations continue and we continue to follow the state protocol for testing."
But he said it shouldn't change what people should do to protect themselves.
Dannenhoffer said health officials did interview the patient and found out about their contacts.
"Anybody who had a contact which was worrisome has already been contacted by public health," he said.
Dannenhoffer said it is important for everyone to stay informed, used reasonable precautions and if you are sick, stay home and people at risk should decrease their social contacts.
If a vaccine comes available, Dannenhoffer said the county has already been through dry runs on how to vaccinate as many people as possible in a short time.
"It turns out that these drive-thru vaccination clinics are considered the model for the state of how we will give the vaccine when it finally comes out," he said. "So we've perfected it."
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke before the House Appropriations Committee and said a vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, according to The New York Times.
