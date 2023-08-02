Douglas Public Health Network received a $107,800 grants from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners to expand the new and successful Emergency Preparedness Program for Older Adults in Douglas County.
The program is a cooperative undertaking between DPHN, the board of commissioners and Douglas County Senior Services, which was launched after receiving a $7,500 Elder Services Innovation Grant from the Oregon Office of Rural Health along with kick start funding from the county to help pay for the first 200 preparedness handbooks and starter go-kits.
“While DPHN is no stranger to preparedness education, we continue to see and hear reports about the increased vulnerability of older adults, who tend to be less prepared and fare far worse than most during disasters. Those statistics inspired our staff to work with the county to create a preparedness education program that would help us teach older adults how to prepare and take care of themselves in the event of an emergency. We are so grateful to the Douglas County Commissioners for this grant and for their support of this program,” said Teresa Mutschler, executive director at DPHN.
A press release said the program is the first of its kind in Oregon and has received praise from federal, state and county agencies for its approach to helping older adults become better prepared during emergencies.
“While we have had more than our fair share of disasters in the last few years, I continue to be proud of the tenacity and the resiliency of Douglas County residents. We figure out how to get things done and we take care of each other,” Douglas County Board Chair and Commissioner Tom Kress said. “This amazing program helps to build on that tradition, by providing the most vulnerable among us (our seniors) with the tools they need to better prepare for when the next disaster strikes.”
Since its inception, staff has collaborated with other agencies including the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, emergency management, Douglas Forest Protective Association, American Red Cross and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to create a 56-page emergency preparedness handbooks called, “Umpqua Prepared.” It serves as a guide for residents “to help them be the help until help arrives.”
DPHN plans to continue this program through the end of the year and is working on acquiring additional funding to hopefully expand the program to more local residents in the future.
Emergency preparedness is overwhelming for most older adults, getting started is the key,” said Vanessa Becker, DPHN spokesperson “This program provides the preparedness tools, aids with resiliency, increases the ability for older adults to continue living independently.”
