Drug court graduation Tuesday

ROSEBURG — Douglas County will celebrate its 103rd drug court graduation at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Douglas County Courthouse Courtroom 303 in the Justice Building.

There will be seven graduates who have worked to rebuild their lives while completing the program by the judge's three rules: Honesty, grace and accountability.

Graduation projects will be displayed in the halls before and after the ceremony.

Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
