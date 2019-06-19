Compass Behavioral Health in coordination with Douglas County Senior Services is offering a new education program for county residents age 55 and older.
The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education is an evidence-based program that celebrates healthy aging and educates older adults through fun and interactive lessons.
In the six-session program, participants will learn about the aging process and ways older adults can stay healthy.
The program provides information on how alcohol, prescription medications, and over-the-counter medications affect older adults, and offers simple tools to feel more empowered about their health and the health care they receive.
Three six-week WISE programs will be offered throughout Douglas County. Each session starts at 10 a.m. with lunch served at noon.
Yoncalla Community Center — Tuesdays, July 9 to Aug. 13
Glide Community Center — Thursdays, July 11 to Aug. 15
Glendale Special People’s Depot — Fridays, July 19 to Aug. 23.
For information call 541-440-3532 or adamj@compassoregon.org.
