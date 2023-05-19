From left: Doctors Amal Alyusuf, Ashley Sparks, Gabrielle Bosworth, Melissa Snell, Simran Waller, Christy Sunny, Seemal Kumar and Eric Wong pose for a photo after giving their capstone presentations Wednesday evening at the Aviva Health Roseburg Campus.
Family medicine residency doctors in their third-year of a program partnership between Aviva Health and CHI Mercy Health Medical Center presented their capstone projects Wednesday evening at the Aviva Health Roseburg campus.
Doctors Seemal Kumar, Gabrielle Bosworth, Melissa Snell, Ashley Sparks, Christy Sunny, Simran Waller, Eric Wong and Amal Alyusuf presented their findings from their three-year-long projects, officially ending their residency.
Kumar did a comprehensive study on the effects of a plant-based diet and the difficulties of maintaining such a diet.
Waller’s “Building Immunity by Building Communities” research project focused on vaccine confidence in communities that were heavily impacted by COVID-19.
Sunny’s research project focused on how to measure childhood trauma relative to toxic stress while actively finding ways to provide resources to children aged 0 to 11 who have suffered from said trauma.
Wong and Bosworth will remain in Roseburg while the rest of their colleagues seek new opportunities elsewhere in the nation.
“The community was really welcoming to having residents here despite not knowing who we are or what we do,” Wong said. “Overall, I feel like we are the pioneers since we are the first class that has to go to all these different rotation sites and introduce ourselves and set the tone for the incoming class.”
Wong will work at Adapt Integrated Health Care and Bosworth will continue her career at Aviva Health.
Bosworth said her experience through her residency has been a positive one. Learning more about the intricacies of the health care industry has made her wary of the process in which people go through to gain access to healthcare. Her outlook remains optimistic as she believes she will make an impact in a rural community such as Roseburg.
“These eight doctors were the very first to join our residency program and have trained over the last three years here in Douglas County, learning to practice rural family medicine,” said KC Bolton, chief executive officer of Aviva Health. “We’re very proud of their accomplishments and the contributions they’ve made to our community.”
The residents were responsible for the care of nearly 11,000 patient visits.
The program itself is a partnership between Aviva Health and CHI Mercy Health and was launched in 2020. These eight doctors began their residency at the height of the pandemic and were instrumental in providing care to those infected with COVID-19 in Douglas County, according to Aviva Health.
The residency will welcome its next round of doctors next month, who will join 16 other resident physicians currently training in the program. The program welcomes newly graduated physicians each year who train to learn complex nature of caring for families in a rural area.
