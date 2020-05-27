Employees are settling into the new 30,000-square-foot Evergreen Family Medicine building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg.
Fourteen health care professionals are now in the remodeled two-story building that once housed state offices. There are 10 medical doctors, including three women’s health physicians, a pediatrician, a physician assistant and two midwives. The clinic expects to have 18 health care providers by fall.
The building was purchased for $1.4 million and remodeled at a cost of $7.5 million.
Dr. Tim Powell, CEO and medical director for Evergreen Family Medicine, said the clinic will include a psychiatric nurse practitioner, OB-GYN, family physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
“We have about 10 new positions just out of family residency or internal medicine joining us this fall, so we really wanted to spread out our veteran providers so that we could really mentor these younger folks coming in,” Powell said.
The more experienced providers, he said, will be able to coach and mentor the newer people.
Recruiting new providers for the clinic has been successful.
“We’ve gone to a lot of rural track residencies, they’re coming from Idaho, Montana, West Virginia,” Powell said. “There are some bright people, but they prefer to live in places like that and that’s what it takes,” Powell said.
Dr. Lori Carillo has been delivering babies since 2000 and came to Roseburg from Arizona after having a private practice there for almost 16 years. She came to Douglas County since her husband wanted to leave the hot desert for the Pacific Northwest.
Carillo said she was recruited because of her expertise in robotic surgery, which is a minimally invasive approach for women to have large surgery.
“Historically, they would be in the hospital for three days and at home for six to 12 weeks,” Carillo said. “With robotic surgery, it’s outpatient surgery and the patient is home the same day, and most patients are back to work within two weeks. It’s a game-changer.”
Powell said when trying to find health care professionals who will fit in with the Roseburg culture, the character of the candidate is is just as important as the credentials.
“If you don’t have the right culture, it’s so divisive and if you have it, it’s just a pleasure, even when things are tough, you have people you can trust,” Powell said.
Rachel Nielsen is an ultrasonic stenographer and likes the brightness of the new facility.
“I work in the dark all day so to be able to come out and see the natural light is really nice,” Nielsen said.
Powell said the building is much more wide open, and the clinic is built to portray a health model with a lot more team involvement.
Evergreen is closing its clinics at the Chapman Center and the Harvard Medical Park and also consolidating billing personnel and other functions into the new building on West Harvard.
“It’s been a long journey, but I’m really pleased to be in it,” Powell said.
