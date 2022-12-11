Local health care officials are thrilled about the executive order Governor Kate Brown signed Wednesday that addresses staffing shortages. The governor intends to spend $25 million to bring more nurses and other healthcare workers into Oregon’s struggling hospitals.
“The impact of this will benefit our community’s health care greatly, because we will have more nurses available to serve our patients as part of the care team of physicians, nurse and certified nursing assistants,” said Brian Pinelle, chief operations officer for CHI Mercy Health. “Sick calls, medical leave, etc. all continue to impact our organization so any opportunities we have to fully staff our emergency department, medical unit, etc. is favorably impactful.”
The executive order calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state agencies to deploy emergency volunteer health care workers and designate emergency health centers. The Health Authority is also pursuing supplemental nurse staffing contracts to address staffing issues amid a recent surge in respiratory illnesses across the state.
CHI Mercy Health Chief Medical Officer Jason Gray said there has been an increase in respiratory illnesses and RSV hospitalizations this fall, but it has not yet impacted staffing to a crisis level.
“We are experiencing an increase of volume in emergency department visits as well as general hospitalizations,” Gray said. “We continue to provide urgent and emergent care without significant disruption and we are still able to perform scheduled procedures and surgeries.”
Pinelle said although there is a nursing shortage at CHI Mercy Medical Center, as is the case at many hospitals in Oregon, the recruitment from local nursing schools has been very good.
“Despite this, staffing challenges persist in all nursing departments at Mercy,” Pinelle said. “Having the care team to care for our patients directly affects how many beds we are able to staff and how many patients we are able to care for.”
Statewide, fewer than 5% of hospital beds were vacant as of Dec. 8.
Pinelle said the supplemental funds will also help reduce labor costs for contracted clinical employees.
Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said the state is working to line up contracts with temporary employment agencies that provide travel nurses.
“Contracted traveling nurses are helpful to fill in the gaps of the shifts we have open so we can continue to keep our multiple care units open, elective operations at full capacity and deliver the best care possible,” Pinelle said.
The Oregon Nurses Association released a statement calling the order “necessary” but “embarrassingly late and lacking in strong solution-driven policy directives.” The association said the order opens the state coffers to wealthy hospital systems, but puts more stress on frontline health care providers.
The nurses association claims that many hospitals in Oregon ignore the state’s nurse staffing law, are not held accountable for this, which leads to unsafe staffing and high turnover rates.
Brown had previously granted hospitals flexibility to address the rise in pediatric hospitalizations due to respiratory illness, which will be expanded with the latest order. According to a statement from the governor’s office, the number of hospitalizations due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus has continued to rise, flu hospitalizations have gone up rapidly and are expected to continue to increase. The illness seems to be impacting young children, elderly adults, pregnant people and people of color and tribal communities at an increased rate.
Oregon Health Authority Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger called the situation facing Oregon hospitals “extremely serious.”
“Today, more hospitals are reaching a point of crisis in their adult bed capacity just as our pediatric hospitals moved to crisis care standards in the past two weeks,” he said. “The combination of surging flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals past their current ICU bed capacity, which never happened during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon.”
Sidelinger said there was a five-fold increase in RSV-associated hospitalizations for children between Oct. 23 and Nov. 13.
“Our health care workers —our nurses, doctors and hospital staff— are being pushed to their limits by this year’s combination of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Brown said. “As they do everything they can to keep Oregonians healthy and safe, we must all do our part to help them. Our health care workers are working around the clock to protect the people most vulnerable to severe respiratory illnesses — including our young children and seniors.”
Pinelle said, “Honestly, each day, staffing in general —patient care and non-patient care areas— is a different set of cards with ever changing factors and it’s truly amazing to see every single department work together to continue to serve our patients.”
